Three Proposals Make Cut for Mohawk Ramp Site

The City of Buffalo has narrowed the number of proposals for redeveloping the Mohawk Ramp site from six to three. According to a Selection Committee, the three proposals that best met the evaluation criteria were:
- BFC Partners and CB Emmanuel Realty
- Douglas Development
- SAA EVI, McGuire Development and Passero Associates
Dropped from consideration were:
- Gold Wynn and Colby Development
- Savarino and 34 Group
- Uniland Development
The 629-space parking ramp, which was built in 1959, occupies a 1.1-acre site along Mohawk Street between Ellicott and Washington Streets.
The Finalists:
BFC Partners and CB Emmanuel Realty
Components:
- 203 affordable units
- 23,113 sq.ft. of commercial space
- Mix of restaurant, fitness center, flagship retail or co-working space
- 285 parking spots
- Visual activation of Mohawk Street
- GO bike long term parking facilities
- Partnering with GO Buffalo Niagara/Go Bike Buffalo
Douglas Development
Components:
- 600 residential units total on multiple sites
- 200 new apartments and 300 new parking spaces above the existing parking garage with 10 percent dedicated to affordable housing
- 1,500 sq.ft. café along Mohawk Street
- 1,500 sq.ft. R&D Lab on the ground floor that will on-cover the future of mobility in Buffalo
- 1,500 sq.ft. floor retail along Washington Street
- Over 800 parking spaces total on the site
- Redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the Simon properties near the Mohawk Ramp site providing 400 new apartments with 10 percent dedicated to affordable housing and additional ground floor retail
\
SAA EVI, McGuire Development and Passero Associates
Components:
- 233 apartments; 168 will be income-restricted
- Existing parking structure removed
- 268 new parking spaces on three levels
- 6,500 sq.ft. ground floor retail
- Mohawk Commons Incubation Hub to focus on M/WBE start-ups
- 2,300 sq.ft. 13th floor restaurant
- Mobility Alley along the northern property line create an east-west mobility spine to promote foot traffic through the site
- Interior courtyard located at the center of the building
Proposal evaluation criteria includes:
A. Quality of Plan
- Must incorporate transportation and justify use choices that reflect high demand for transit access to downtown and downtown living
- Preference for proposal that incorporate housing, including affordable housing
- Diversity and inclusion must be incorporated and must demonstrate a plan for meaningful participate from certified MWBE, workforce participation, or mentor protégé opportunities at all project levels (financing, management, design and construction
B. Experience and Qualifications
- Experience in working with and partnering with communities, neighbors and business stakeholders
- Neighborhood economic development & job creation
- Diversity within the development team
C. Financial Considerations
- Complete budget, sources and uses and a reasonable development budget
- Financial feasibility based on reasonable development and operating proforma
- Demonstrated financial capacity to complete the project
D. Competitive Preferences
- Preference given to mixed-use developments that incorporate affordable housing
- Proposals that envision creative and cost-effective solutions for structured parking transportation centers will be favorable
- Submissions with strong community engagement plans and that meet or exceed MWBE goals will be more favorable
- Submissions that consider an activation of the street level and increase urban vibrancy while facilitating pedestrian and bicycle friendly streetscape will be more favorable
- Submissions that consider overall improvement to the public realm will be more favorable