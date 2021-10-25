Each year we try to post a different Halloween walk (for families) that take place throughout Buffalo’s commercial districts. The first one that I recall took place on Elmwood Avenue, and was billed as an alternative to walking throughout neighborhoods at night. The daytime walk appealed to families with wee children, and those that wanted to get a little extra trick-or-treating in.

This year’s featured walk is The Village of Kenmore Halloween walk, which takes place on Saturday Oct 30, from 11 am to 5:00 pm. On that day, ghosts and goblins can flit from shop to shop in search of Halloween treats, and/or store shopping opportunities.

These types of Halloween adventures are the perfect way to embrace neighborhoods, whether it’s simply to breathe in some fresh air, or grab a coffee and a bite to eat.

If you haven’t paid a visit to the Village of Kenmore recently, you’re in for some big surprises…

The Village of Kenmore Halloween walk is a family-friendly event presented by the KBA. Stroll through the quaint Village of Kenmore and trick or treat shop to shop. Look for the GHOST on business doors to know which shops have candy!

Check out kenmorebusiness.com for more information.