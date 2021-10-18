Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Unveiling of Realm (and friends)…

441 Ellicott Street, nextdoor to Fitz Books & Waffles

On Saturday, October 23, at 11am, the public will get a firsthand look at one of downtown Buffalo’s newest retail shop additions, located at 441 Ellicott Street. On this day, Keelin Burke will officially open the doors of Realm, which is her temporary location throughout the holidays. This short-term pivot will allow Keelin to get her retail concept up and running, as she awaits the completion of her future 130 Genesee Street location. 

It was back in August when we announced that Keelin was on the hunt for additional retail pop-up concepts to join her at her temporary location, which could ultimately end up being an incubator space for a number of like-minded retail and service-oriented concepts.

It turns out that Keelin’s hope of having other retailers join her on Ellicott Street panned out. 

“I had an amazing response to the Shared Space request and found a way to incorporate as many people as possible,” Keelin told me. I also have a collaboration with AVA Collective and about 30 of their vendors for a special pop-up section of the shared space where people can shop extra-local all season long. There’s also weekly yoga with Life Itself, two art shows (Corrie Allen and then Alain Pierre-Lys), and various weekend pop-up shops from ARW, Anna Dusza, Reds Clay Co., Kelly Schnurr, Simply Essence, Blue Rochelle, Molly Illustration, Otherworld, and more. There will be some workshops and other events added to the calendar throughout the season. The event calendar is here.”

Well, this is certainly exciting news for Keelin, Realm, and downtown Buffalo. Wouldn’t it be amazing to see a bunch of retail spin-offs come to pass, now that there is a creative and inspired retail hub (and driving pioneer) stirring things up? Now, it’s up to all of us to support this new pop-up initiative. See you there on Saturday, October 23!

See Facebook to learn more about the big opening day, and special dates and events moving forward.

