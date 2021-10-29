The return of Fosdick Field?

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any news on the Fosdick Field front. The last time I wrote about it was in 2015, when there was an attempt to garner more community and top tier support for transitioning City Honor School’s “front lawn” back into an athletic facility (learn more).

With a dearth of green spaces to play sports, transferring the lawn space back from the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA) to Buffalo Public Schools – formerly Fosdick-Masten H.S. athletic field – has now become a priority with the Brown administration.

“My Administration has filed a request with the Buffalo Common Council seeking approval of the City’s abandonment of Fosdick Street and transfer to Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) to facilitate the transformation of the street and other properties adjacent to City Honors School to a state-of-the-art athletic facility,” Mayor Brown said. “I am pleased to advance what will be a tremendous project for City Honors, Buffalo Public Schools and student athletes for many years to come.”

It was back in 1977 that the ownership of the former Fosdick-Masten H.S. athletic field was siphoned to the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA). If Buffalo Common Council approves the deal, Fosdick Avenue (currently City-owned) would be transferred to Buffalo Public Schools for $1, which would then become part of the athletic playing facility.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kriner Cash said, “The District is deeply appreciative of this first important step toward restoring Fosdick Field. Our students and the broader community, for generations to come, will benefit from this action taken by Mayor Brown today.”