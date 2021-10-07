The Great Batavia Train Show – Fall 2021

During a recent excursion to “Retro Block,” I came across a model train aficionado by the name of Peter Karlinski, who told me about “the train show of all model train shows.” At least in Western NY, that is. As we were discussing train setups, I asked him whether he attended the annual train show at the Central Terminal. His answer? “If you want to go to the best train show around, then you can’t miss the Batavia Train Show.”

THE place to buy trains for over 40 years!

While I’m a fan of model train sets, I must say that I don’t attend the shows, because I don’t have a train set anymore. But I’ve always been fascinated by train sets, and I still have a few old engines and cars proudly displayed in my garage. And whenever I come across a fascinating operational train set, such as the Buffalo History Museum or at The Mulberry Tree (where Peter is a shopkeeper, and model train set operator), I get a real kick out of examining the intricacies of the layouts.

After Peter explained that the Batavia Train Show was the cat’s meow of train show, he told me that he would send me a letter (he’s old school) with a flyer inside. Keeping his promise, I received the flyer, and a handwritten letter in the mail, which provided me with all of the information pertaining to the show.

Batavia Train Show

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Richard C. Call Arena

At Genesee Community College

9:30am to 3:30pm

Donation: $6 | Under 18 years: $3 | Under 13 years: Free

This is the first big post-pandemic train show, with more vendors and model trains featured in a new modern facility, with plenty of parking and a snack bar.

Follow signs from Exit 48 on the NYS thruway to the College @ 1 College Road in Batavia, NY 14020

The show is presented by the Genesee Society of Model Engineers | PO Box 75 | Oakfield, NY 14125

Email: bataviatrainshow@gsme.org | Also visit www.gsme.org, or Facebook

Lead image courtesy Genesee Society of Model Engineers