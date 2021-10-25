Profiles Volume II: Historic & Influential People from Buffalo & WNY (1900-1950)

Buffalo history lovers will be happy to hear that author and lecturer Rick Falkowski has completed his second book that details the profiles of historic and influential people that contributed to the fields of industry, business, politics, law, communications, sports, and entertainment (1900-1950). This is the second volume book release by Falkowski – if you happened to miss the first book, chronicling the movers and shakers of the 1800s, click here.

It was the early 1900s – a time period when the likes of Elbert Hubbard, Katharine Cornell, Mary Talbert, Father Baker, and William Wendt were making their marks on WNY… and the world. While there are plenty of high profile people (and their associates) profiled throughout the chapters, Falkowski also went to great lengths to include many individuals that are relatively obscure (but shouldn’t be). The book offers an amazing insight into the growth of the city of Buffalo, into an industrial boomtown, while paying tribute to the individuals and the families that set out to seek their fortunes.

Beginning Friday, November 12, the book will be available at bookstores, gift shops, historical societies, and other locations across Western New York. Following are some dates to pen into the calendar:

The Roycroft Campus at 31 South Grove Street in East Aurora is the location of the Wednesday, November 10 Book Release. At 6:00 there will be a presentation about individuals involved in the cultural and business aspects of society during this era, including information on Elbert Hubbard, Seymour Knox, Father Baker, Katharine Cornell, Mary Talbert, Charles Burchfield, Julia Reinstein, etc… That will be followed by a book signing and general discussion at 7:00.

On Thursday, November 11 the Book Release will be held at the Black Rock Historical Society at 436 Amherst Street in Buffalo where at 6:00 there will be a presentation about the individuals involved in industry and manufacturing during this era. The discussion will focus on the automobile, airplane and steel industries and individuals including Edwin Thomas, George Pierce, John Oishei, Herbert Harrison, Glenn Curtis, Larry Bell, William Wendt, etc… A book signing and general discussion about the book will follow at 7:00.

In addition, Profiles Volume II: Historic & Influential People from Buffalo & WNY – the early 1900s will be featured at the 40th Annual Holiday Gift Show at the Kenan Center Arena, 195 Beattie Avenue, Lockport on Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21, and the Holiday Makers Market at the Buffalo History Museum, One Museum Court in Buffalo on Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27.

Rick Falkowski has been involved in all aspects of WNY entertainment during the past 55 years. He is the founder of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and Buffalo Music Awards, former publisher of Buffalo Backstage Magazine, entertainment coordinator of Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor Concerts, former representative of the American Society of Authors Composers & Publishers (ASCAP) and a Time Warner retiree. He presents classes on the History of Buffalo Music & Entertainment and Buffalo History at libraries, community centers, schools and for various organizations. In addition, Rick is the author of History of Buffalo Music & Entertainment (2017).