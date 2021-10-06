Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Sweet 16 Cinema Series Continues @ Chateau Buffalo

0 Comments

Chateau Buffalo isn’t just known for their locally produced wines and ciders, they are also known for a variety of events, such as the Sweet 16 Cinema Series.

Every Friday, the urban winery and cidery screens 16mm vintage films, many of which are in black and white. Considered antiquities, and even oddities due to their obscurity…

“Our Xenon projection system offers a rare and unique cinema experience by simulating the arc-lamp brilliance of yesteryear.” – Chateau Buffalo

Freaky Fright Fridays!

Chateau Buffalo presents vintage films extracted from within the deep vaults of horror (for the month of October). Brilliantly conceived classics, combining horror, comedy and romance. We will enjoy these films with the ambience of candle lit pumpkins, wine and hard cider. 

Get Tickets for the following:

  • Friday, October 8 @ 7pm | Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
  • Friday, October 15 @ 7pm | Son of Dracula (1943)
  • Friday, October 22 @ 7pm | Carl Theodor Dreyer’s VAMPYR (1932)

All guests must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Tickets include a special wine tasting flight upon seating. Preorder cheese plates with ticket purchase. Drinks and other small snacks will be available for purchase at the bar upon entering and during intermission breaks. Doors open at 6:30pm and movie starts promptly at 7pm. Tickets are $12.

Chateau Buffalo

1500 Clinton St.
#175 Niagara Frontier Food Terminal

Buffalo, NY 14206

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments