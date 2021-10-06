Sweet 16 Cinema Series Continues @ Chateau Buffalo

Chateau Buffalo isn’t just known for their locally produced wines and ciders, they are also known for a variety of events, such as the Sweet 16 Cinema Series.

Every Friday, the urban winery and cidery screens 16mm vintage films, many of which are in black and white. Considered antiquities, and even oddities due to their obscurity…

“Our Xenon projection system offers a rare and unique cinema experience by simulating the arc-lamp brilliance of yesteryear.” – Chateau Buffalo

Freaky Fright Fridays!

Chateau Buffalo presents vintage films extracted from within the deep vaults of horror (for the month of October). Brilliantly conceived classics, combining horror, comedy and romance. We will enjoy these films with the ambience of candle lit pumpkins, wine and hard cider.

Get Tickets for the following:

Friday, October 8 @ 7pm | Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Friday, October 15 @ 7pm | Son of Dracula (1943)

Friday, October 22 @ 7pm | Carl Theodor Dreyer’s VAMPYR (1932)

All guests must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Tickets include a special wine tasting flight upon seating. Preorder cheese plates with ticket purchase. Drinks and other small snacks will be available for purchase at the bar upon entering and during intermission breaks. Doors open at 6:30pm and movie starts promptly at 7pm. Tickets are $12.

Chateau Buffalo