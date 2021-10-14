Street Murals @ The BNMC

We’ve been talking about traffic calming street murals for years, whether it’s in the form of crosswalks, bumpouts, or other colorful ways to slow down cars. Aside from slowing down cars, and making it easier and safer for people to cross the street, there is an artistic element that should not be overlooked.

In the case of th Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC), a couple of artistic street murals are in the process of being applied. The first that I came upon was done by artist Muhammad Zaman (titled Let’s Walk Together), which leads to BNMC’s Innovation Center at 640 Ellicott. The second mural, which was underway when I stopped by the intersection of Ellicott and Virginia Streets, was being painted by artist Ashley Johnson. During my visit, Ashley introduced me to her grandparents, who were watching her progress (lead image).

The two street murals (more are on the way apparently) were accomplished thanks to a collaboration with GObike Buffalo and the Albright-Knox, with funding support from the Ralph Wilson Foundation and the University at Buffalo.

“The BNMC gave us the parameter for the work,” said Johnson. “They wanted the art to represent the campus and what they stand for – their 8 areas of focus, what I based the design off of. It represents their involvement in the community – community circles, with a nod to GObike, with the graphic bumpouts.”

Christina Orsi, Associate Vice President for Economic Development at UB said “We are thrilled to continue to support improvements that make the BNMC campus a leading destination for our community of innovators. Together, we forge greater connections with the surrounding community in a place where our differences become our strengths to enable lasting impressions and impacts in Western New York and beyond.”

Jamie Hamann Burney, Director of Campus Planning and Implementation said, “Our Campus is a magnet for innovators, researchers, and healthcare workers, and sees over 1.5M patients and visitors every year. We’re also part of a larger surrounding community and we strive to create places where everyone can gather and connect in a safe environment. Bringing great art to the Campus all the while making it safer for all who rely on its resources is a win-win for everyone. Look for more exciting projects coming soon.”

These new street murals join artist Hervé Tullet’s Traits points taches giboullage (Lines dots stains scribbles), which is located at 847 Main Street.