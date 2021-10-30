Soundcheck | WNY Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup – November 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events.

This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – we invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing, soundcheck@buffalorising.com. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.

Theatre

Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600

November 4 -21 – Golden Girls The Lost Episodes: Vol. 2

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY – 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY 14068 | 716-650-7626

October 21 – November 14 – Photograph 51

Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668

October 29 – November 21 – The Woman in Black

Musical Fare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540

November 10 – December 12 – All is Calm

Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319

November 12-14, 19-21,26-28 – The Man Who Came to Dinner

O’Connell & Company – See listings for performance location | 716-848-0800

November 12-14 – All Together Now

Second Generation Theatre Company – See listings for performance location | 716-508-7480

October 22 – November 14 – Songs For A New World at Shea’s Smith Theatre | 658 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202

Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

October 28 – November 14 – The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Nighttime

November 19-20 – Rent

Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

November 2-7 – The Band’s Visit

November 12 – A Drag Queen Christmas

November 16-21 – Escape to Margaritaville

November 27-28 – Nutcracker

November 30-December 5 – Pretty Woman

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

November 6-7 – Emerging Choreographers Showcase

November 19-20 – MFA Dance Showcase

Arts

Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700

October 16-January 16, 2022 – Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art

Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445

November 19-December 31 – Philip Kuznicki

November 19-December 31 – Erin Long

November 19-December 31 – Jonathan Stafford

Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011

Now-November 1 – Alberto Rey: Life Streams

Now-November 28 – The Drawings of Charles E. Burchfield

Now-November 28 – Art in Craft Media 2021

Now-November 28 – Lake Sturgeon’s Guide For Surviving the Anthropocene

Now-December 31 – Andie Jairam – Unite Together For Change

Now-February 27, 2022 – Bill Stewart & A Shaman’s World

Now-May 1, 2022 – Founders: The Early History of Langston Hughes Center for Visual and Performing Arts

Now-May 1, 2022 – James G. Pappas: Relative to Music

November 1-29 – Resilience | Art & Design, Past & Present

CEPA Gallery – 617 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-856-2717

Now-December 3 – Young Photographer’s Exhibition

Now-December 3 – Ascension of Black Stillness

K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941

Currently on exhibit –Ga’nigöi:yoh: G. Peter Jemison

Kenan Center – 433 Locust Street Lockport, NY 14094 | 716-433-2617

Now-November 14– Niagara Frontier Watercolor Society Fall 2021 Members Exhibition

November 5-7 – Quilts at the Kenan

Niagara Arts and Cultural Center – 1201 Pine Ave, Niagara Fall NY 14301 | 716-282-7530

Now-November 28 – Native Voices 2021 – An Exhibit of Traditional, Contemporary, and Avant Garde

November 20-21 – Native Voices – Indigenous Cultures Festival

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

Now-January 29, 2022 – Reflections: An Exhibition of Select Recent Prints by Kathleen Sherin

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

Now–March 12, 2022 – F: Reconstituting Tolstoy College

Now-May 21, 2022 – Heather Hart: Afrotecture (Re)Collection

Now-May 27, 2022 – The City Talks to Itself

Culture

Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644

Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports

November 3 – A Glorious Acquisition: The Siege of Fort Niagara

November 26-27 – Holiday Makers Market 2021

Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200

Now – Senserie

November 3 – Behind-the-Scenes Collection Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities

November 10 – 29th Annual William C. Vaughan Memorial Lecture

November 17 – Wee Explorer Storytime, SciNight Workshop: Insect Pinning, Behind-the-Scenes Collection Tour: Geology Rocks!

November 18 – Art of Science

November 20 – Anthropodapalooza

Buffalo State Performing Arts Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave in Rockwell Hall, Buffalo NY 14222 | 716-878-3005

November 2 – Buffalo State Fall Choral Concert

November 9 – Buffalo State Percussion Ensemble

November 10 – Buffalo State Wind Ensemble

November 16 – Buffalo State Philharmonia Orchestra

November 18 – Music Department Prism Concert

November 22 – Buffalo State Jazz Ensemble

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

November 16 – UB Distiguished Speakers Series: Aly Raisman

November 18 – Brad Regan

If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.

Special thanks to our SOUNDCHECK Series Sponsor:

Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York