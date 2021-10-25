Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Salvation Army Revises Project Plans

The Salvation Army is working with neighbors on plans to redevelop its Main Street campus. The social services organization is planning to expand its services and housing units on property it owns at 960-970 Main Street. Revised plans were shown to area residents on October 23.

The North Pearl Street Block Club has raised a number of concerns about the project that would see affordable housing units constructed and an expansion of the family shelter to 80 beds.

Based on neighborhood feedback, the reuse plan has been revised twice to add parking, reduce the scale of a planned apartment building fronting Main Street, expanded the number of townhomes along North Pearl, and added a connection between Main and North Pearl.

Early N. Pearl Townhouse Design

The Salvation Army is seeking additional feedback from neighbors before submitting project plans to the City for review. SWBR is designing the project.

