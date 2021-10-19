Plans Revised for Expanded Convenience Store on E. Amherst

Revised plans for an expanded convenience store will be reviewed by the Zoning Board of Appeals tomorrow. Owner Fayez Almuganahi is seeking approval to expand the Amherst Food Express located at 62 East Amherst Street, two blocks east of Main Street and the light rail station. Plans call for expansion of the existing convenience store, adding a laundromat, and constructing additional retail space.
The Zoning Board denied a smaller expansion in July that required four variances. The revised proposal with the additional storefront requires one variance to allow for a 48-foot front setback along Amherst Street where no setback is permitted.
Anthony James is project architect.