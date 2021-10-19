Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Plans Revised for Expanded Convenience Store on E. Amherst

0 Comments

Revised plans for an expanded convenience store will be reviewed by the Zoning Board of Appeals tomorrow.  Owner Fayez Almuganahi is seeking approval to expand the Amherst Food Express located at 62 East Amherst Street, two blocks east of Main Street and the light rail station.  Plans call for expansion of the existing convenience store, adding a laundromat, and constructing additional retail space.

Previous Plan
Revised Plan.

The Zoning Board denied a smaller expansion in July that required four variances.  The revised proposal with the additional storefront requires one variance to allow for a 48-foot front setback along Amherst Street where no setback is permitted.

Anthony James is project architect.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments