New Look: 61 Terrace

The Buffalo Planning Board has signed-off on revised plans for a $42 million mixed-use building located at 61 Terrace, west of the Seneca One complex. Douglas Development is proposing a nine-story building with five levels or parking for 300 cars topped by four floors with 148 apartments.

Based on feedback from the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Board, architect Antunovich Associates changed the building’s aesthetics to include a wider range of materials and colors including the addition of wall murals and artwork.

The property is bound by Exchange Street, Seneca Street, Pearl Street and Franklin Street. Douglas Development has been designated developer for the City-owned site.

The apartments will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments primarily aimed at downtown’s growing technology workforce.