Mystic of the Midway Virtual Book Launch & Discussion

This past March, I wrote about Canadian author A.A. Blair’s efforts to publish a book about Crystal Beach amusement park (1890-1989), titled Mystic of the Midway. At the time, the book was available on a preorder basis.

As a child of the 80’s, Blair’s connection with the Park allowed him to craft a spellbinding tale that will appeal to mid-grade readers (ages 7-11).

Now, Blair is in the process of promoting a virtual book launch that will take place on Sunday, October 17, from 2-3pm. The book launch will include a conversation with Blair and some of his friends, who were all fans of the iconic regionally-situated amusement park.

“We’ll have Histria Books (the publisher) there to talk about their Histria Kids imprint, what they are looking for from authors, and what about Mystic of the Midway influenced their decision to publish the (fictional) story, explained Blair. We’ll also have a Crystal Beach historian, who will talk a little about the park’s history, what it meant to the community and some of the lore surrounding the park, and its ghosts. I’ll talk a little about the inspiration for the book and the publication journey, community support, etc. I’ll also do a reading. So I’m hoping there’s a little something for everyone. People who want to hear more about the story, people interested in the history of the park and folks interested in the publication process.”

histriabooks.com | info@mysticofthemidway.com

Virtual book launch is free | Visit Eventbrite

Plot:

After a horrible accident, Effie and her family speed away to their summer cottage to escape the tests and doctors’ appointments. The promise of a relaxing family getaway is short lived when Effie stumbles across a mystery that threatens to destroy her family.

Effie enlists the aide of her detective brother, Jimmy, along with her long time Crystal Beach friends Lydia and her mischievous little brother Sniff. As their investigation deepens Effie begins see and hear things that couldn’t be real.

Effie struggles to overcome self-doubt and the realization that her idyllic vacation spot isn’t what it seems to be. Trying not to lose faith, Effie embraces her new abilities hoping the whispers and signs will lead her and her friends to the answers they need to save her family.