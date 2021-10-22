Kickstart: Trico Work to Resume

Buffalo Business First reports that The Krog Corp. will restart work on redevelopment of the Trico complex at the edge of the Medical Campus “this fall.” Work on the project stopped early last year shortly after Covid hit.

Krog is planning 130 apartments, 132,000 sq.ft. of office space, 12,000 sq.ft. of retail space and indoor parking for 230 cars. A 105-room extended-stay hotel to be operated by Hart Hotels is still planned but work on that portion of the project will lag behind the residential and commercial space.

Vacant since 1999, the Trico complex was placed on the State Historic Registry in 2000 and the National Historic Registry in 2001.

Prior to stopping work, Krog demolished the center of the plant, the former ice house of the Weyand Brewing Company, opening up the complex and creating more usable floor plates. Due to rising materials costs, the project price tag has risen from $82 million to $105 million. Work is now expected to be complete in mid-2023.