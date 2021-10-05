Inaugural Holiday Art & Craft Show at The Stables @ Knox

It’s not everyday that you get to attend a highly regarded arts and craft show at an inspirational venue the likes of The Stables at Knox Farm State Park.

That’s right, for the first time ever, there will be a Holiday Arts and Crafts Show held upstairs and downstairs inside the historic Stables – a fascinating new (yet very old) venue that is unfamiliar to most Buffalonians.

Altogether, there will be over 80 vendors featured at this inaugural event, which will showcase decor, gift items, and artwork that revolve around a trifecta of holidays – Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas!

It’s essentially a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to get a headstart on 2021 holiday shopping.

Aside from all of the shopping opportunities, guests to the two-day event will get to enjoy a plethora of other pleasurable delights, offered up by the following show sponsors:

Angel Guided Healing

Donuts from Paula’s Donuts

A café pop-up presented by Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar

A café pop-up presented by Food by Frontier Catering

Aurora Liquors

There will be indoor café seating situated in the “gorgeous tack room,” as well as outdoor seating.

While at the park, guests can enjoy a bite to eat at:

Cheesy Chick’s food truck on Saturday from 11am – 4pm

Fat Bob’s food truck on Sunday from 11:30am – 2:30pm

Best of all, the funds raised at the Holiday Art & Craft Show will be dedicated to park improvements. What more could you ask for? After all, Knox Farm has become a very special place in the hearts, minds, and souls of so many people over the years, whether they are fans of the dog park (voted the Best Dog Park in WNY) or the wedding venue (voted Best Outdoor Wedding Venue in WNY). A trip to Knox Farm is truly unique.

There’s a lot to look forward to on Saturday October 23rd and Sunday October 24th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm (each day). So get your shopping and gift lists ready, and prepare for a seasonal excursion unlike anything else that you have come across in Greater Buffalo.

The show will run from 9 am-4 pm each day at the Stables. Admission to the show is $5.00 and valet parking is available for $10. Reserve your spot here. 100 shoppers will be allowed inside every hour, to ensure there is no congestion as well as social distancing. Masks are suggested to keep everyone safe. Please dress appropriately for the weather since the 1st floor is not heated. Check out www.friendsofknoxfarm.org/events for more information.