‘Hombre y Lobo’ Mexican Street Style Tacos and Tequila Shop

Tequila cocktails and Mexican street style tacos are coming to downtown Buffalo in the form of Hombre y Lobo restaurant.

Hombre y Lobo – or man and wolf in Spanish – will not only be dedicated to serving up super authentic Mexican street food, it’s also going to be a downtown destination to watch Bills games. That’s because co-owner Ryan DiFranco is a huge Bills fan, according to Isaac Domingue, who is also an owner. It’s the combination of a love of Mexican fare, and a love for Buffalo and WNY, that is driving the concept.

Ryan, who hails from Niagara Falls, is realizing his dream to return to his hometown to open Hombre y Lobo, where he will be able to redirect his cooking energies and passions that he acquired at his 9 year old flagship Denver restaurant, DiFranco’s Italian. The concept is born of Ryan’s “years of adventures in Mexico” that developed into a “a freaky obsession for street tacos.”

With the help of Domingue, the two will open Hombre y Lobo at 149 Swan Street, in the former Black Button Distilling space. Domingue describes the taqueria as having “an electric interior, a family friendly environment, with homemade salsas, guac, and queso, for anyone looking for an escape to Mexico, who will come to call Hombre y Lobo home.”

As for the food?

“The food should ALWAYS speak for itself,” says DiFranco, who possesses a childlike excitement for tacos. “When you visit, you’ll be at the very next best thing to enjoying a taco and margarita on the beach in Mexico. Right here in the great Queen City.”

Dates and details to remember:

Grand Opening (Nov 5, 2021) – Join the Hombre y Lobo opening celebration and enjoy traditional street tacos, special tacos inspired by Buffalo, cocktails, and Latin music.

Industry Night (Mondays): Hombre y Lobo will be open Mondays “because we know what it’s like to be a hardworking member of the F&B industry.” Join Hombre y Lobo for marg, tequila, and taco specials, all night long, EVERY MONDAY.

Taco Tuesdays: (Tuesdays): Tacos deserve to be celebrated. Check out Hombre y Lobo for taco and cocktail specials on the day made for tacos.

Catering and Special Events: With a reservable private rooftop and capacity to cater offsite private parties, Hombre y Lobo has one of the best views in the city for a catered party and a planner (if desired) to make it the perfect event.

Hours…

Sunday: Closed Monday: 4-10PM Tuesday: 4-10PM Wednesday: Closed Thursday: 4-10PM Friday: 4-11PM Saturday: 4-11PM

For more information visit Hombre y Lobo in-person (grand opening is November 5 – see invite below), or visit the taqueria online.

Hombre y Lobo | 149 Swan Street | Buffalo, NY, 14203 | (716) 427-8703 | View menu | info@hombreylobo.com | Facebook | Instagram