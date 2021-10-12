Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color Resident Artist Murals

Resident artist muralists Fotini Galanes, Julia Bottoms, Rachel Shelton, Tricia Butski, Max Collins, and Phyllis Thompson have contributed towards a public work of art at 714 Northland Avenue. The collective piece was created as part of the Albright-Knox’s Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color exhibition, via an artist residency program. The work was created at, and is featured across the street from, the Albright-Knox Northland site (the exhibition ran June 26–September 12, 2021). The mural is currently on display.

^ Fotini Galanes’s An End A Beginning, Julia Bottoms’s Heirloom, Rachel Shelton’s Adaptive Cycle, Tricia Butski’s Equally Distant, Max Collins’s Humboldt Parkway: Now & Then, and Phyllis Thompson’s Nurturer

Along with generating exposure for the artists, the initiative was also a way to introduce the canvas of Polytab to a broad regional audience, according the Albright-Knox. Polytab is “a nonwoven material that is easily transported and can be worked on in small pieces,” thus allowing public works of art to be painted off site, and then easily moved to more permanent locations. The material opens the doors to a lot more artists, who are able to work on the pieces at their respective studios. In this case, the artists were on full display at the AK Northland site, which allowed spectators to view the works in progress. The Polytab system is also great for the winter season, where artists can work inside, as they await warmer weather to install the completed murals.