Good Look: Tapestry Charter School

Tapestry Charter School’s expansion project has brought some shine to Great Arrow Avenue. is planning a three-story addition to its facility at 65 Great Arrow Avenue. Besides the three-story 60,158 sq.ft. addition, the project included a new bus loop, 83 additional parking spaces, and a playground including a turf soccer field. Trautman Associates Architects Engineers designed the project.
The new building include classrooms, offices, a full-sized gymnasium, cafeteria, a STEAM laboratory and classrooms for the arts. The bus loop and new parking heled relieve the congested traffic along Great Arrow Drive. Tapestry and PS 64 Frederick Law Olmsted School use Great Arrow Drive for their buses, parking and primary access for traffic.
Construction cost was $11 million.