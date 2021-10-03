Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Good Look: Tapestry Charter School

0 Comments

Tapestry Charter School’s expansion project has brought some shine to Great Arrow Avenue.  is planning a three-story addition to its facility at 65 Great Arrow Avenue. Besides the three-story 60,158 sq.ft. addition, the project included a new bus loop, 83 additional parking spaces, and a playground including a turf soccer field. Trautman Associates Architects Engineers designed the project.

The new building include classrooms, offices, a full-sized gymnasium, cafeteria, a STEAM laboratory and classrooms for the arts. The bus loop and new parking heled relieve the congested traffic along Great Arrow Drive. Tapestry and PS 64 Frederick Law Olmsted School use Great Arrow Drive for their buses, parking and primary access for traffic.

Construction cost was $11 million.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments