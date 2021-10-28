Gallery House pitched for “Editor’s Pick” in Dwell

One of Buffalo’s most striking modernist house renovations is being considered for the “Editor’s Pick” in Dwell magazine. The house – fittingly called Gallery House – was submitted to the magazine by the architect, John Wingfelder, who supplied the editor with photos shot by Kim Smith.

The article begins:

Sitting among the conventional neighboring houses on the street, the front of the Gallery House presents its original architectural identity but distinguishes itself with a modern landscape design. The side yard is visually open to the street and doubles as a contemporary sculpture garden and auto court, with a crisp modern garage as the backdrop.

It would be great seeing this type of modern architecture featured at Dwell, mostly because Buffalo is not known for its over-the-top modern homes. This city is known more for its well-preserved historic homes than its modern ones.

In the case of Gallery House, it’s the best of both worlds – a circa 1930 traditional house, transformed into a breathtaking stunner of a modern residence. The images of the home, shot by Kim Smith, do an excellent job of capturing the dramatic setting, both inside and out – these digital photos manage to pop in ways that are absolutely striking. Not only do they do justice to the architecture , they also showcase the high caliber of the art collection and MCM furniture. How rare it is to get such an up close look at the interior detailing of a home of this nature, which would otherwise be obscured from the general public’s view.

I asked John about the project, and this is what he had to say:

This was an amazing project for amazing clients. It’s really indicative of the increasing appreciation for urban living in the city of Buffalo. Projects like this were unimaginable here a decade ago. This was an opportunity to really extend our imagination for clients that truly wanted us to push the creative envelope and meet very high standards. It was a wonderful opportunity to show that this type of work can be done with local talent. As far as I know, they haven’t yet selected the project as a “feature” for the website or print magazine, but we’re hoping to make the cut!

www.wingfelder.com

www.kimsmithphoto.com

Landscape design: Studio T3

