Falletta and the BPO continue their high-energy performances as their rockin’ principal violinist, Nikki Chooi, shows us how it’s done.

As BPO principal violin Nikki Chooi [say “chewy”] played the notoriously difficult Brahms violin concerto, I had the feeling that we were watching a “dueling violins” smackdown. Not that there was another soloist on stage, but it had that same “You liked that? Watch this!” feeling.

Of course, violin faceoffs are nothing new to Mr. Chooi. Before he was a principal violin with the world-famous Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, he was with the crossover group Time for Three. To understand what I’m talking about, watch him at a recent concert when Time for Three came to Kleinhans. For an encore, they played the wild “Csárdás” [say “CHAR-dosh”] by Vittorio Monti and they had a surprise guest artist leave his seat with the orchestra and re-join his old band.

Go ahead, the video recorded by Bernd Gottinger at Kleinhans is only five minutes long. WARNING: The Csárdás is an earworm.

But back to the Brahms Violin Concerto. It’s difficult for me to talk about it because, growing up, in our family, while Beethoven was God, Brahms was certainly The Archangel of classical music. You didn’t have to say any more than the name “Brahms.” It was simply understood that you were about to be moved in a way that no other composer can affect you. Anyway, hearing this violin concerto was like coming home. And from the leap-to-your feet applause that followed, I don’t think that I was alone.

Now, after a tour-de-force like the Brahms Violin Concerto, at the end of a concert, other violinists might want to take two ibuprofen, maybe ice the shoulder, or take a nap. Not Nikki Chooi. He bopped right back on stage with #13 of the 24 Violin Caprices by Nicolo “ I sold my soul to the Devil to play like this” Paganini. I’ve said it before, but when the professional musicians of the orchestra put down their priceless instruments so that they can applaud with both hands, you know what just happened was something special.

The concert opened with music by the Italian-Argentinian Astor Piazzolla and his “new tango” piece “Tangazo,” not quite as well known as his shorter and more often heard “Libertango” or “Oblivion” but very engaging as it starts with a low grumbling in the basses, passing the sound around the orchestra before finally emerging into the Piazzolla sound that is instantly recognizable.

Speaking of basses, and moving on to another audience favorite on the program, Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 “Italian,” one reason I like live concerts at Kleinhans, in addition to sound that is superior to earbuds, is seeing how the sausage is made, on stage, right in front of you. Now, those big bass viols to our right are called “Double Basses” because they so often “double,” in other words, duplicate, what the cellos are playing. Cellos are smaller, their fingerboards are shorter, their strings are thinner, their bows are lighter than double bass’s. So I found it highly entertaining to watch the seven guys playing these lightning fast runs on instruments that are bigger than my refrigerator. Kind of like when the tuba plays “Flight of the Bumblebee.” As the meme tells us: “Aerodynamically the bumblebee shouldn’t be able to fly, but the bumblebee doesn’t know that so it goes on flying anyway.” Tubas shouldn’t be able to “take Flight” and Bass Fiddlers shouldn’t be able to play Mendelssohn at a Ferrari, I mean Falletta, tempo. But they don’t know that, and so they do.

The Saturday night concert which I attended encores this afternoon, Sunday, October 24 at Kleinhans Music Hall, located at “3 Symphony Circle” Buffalo, 14201 where Porter Avenue, Richmond Avenue, North Street and Wadsworth meet at a traffic circle. For tickets you could visit www.bpo.org or call 716-885-5000. Or just show up. You don’t want to miss this one!!!

