EC200 | Buffalo History Museum Presents Continuum

On April 2, 2021, Erie County celebrated its bicentennial anniversary, kicking off a year of celebration.

This significant milestone is an opportunity for the community to reflect on the history, stories, and legacies of the many men and women who came before us.

The Buffalo History Museum will debut its feature exhibit, Continuum: A History of Erie County, Thursday, Oct. 21, 6:15 p.m.

Curated in coordination with the bicentennial anniversary of Erie County, Continuum offers guests a glimpse into the people and stories that make our community unique. The exhibit will feature over 200 premier objects from our collection illustrative of major themes in local history.

Featured artifacts include one-of-a-kind remnants of the Pan-American Exposition, works by celebrated local artists, and rare early 19th century weaponry. In addition, Continuum offers guests unique opportunities to interact with our past through augmented reality and a hands-on archaeological dig experience.

Scheduled to speak:

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

Melissa Brown, Executive Director of The Buffalo History Museum

Barbara Nevergold, History Museum Board Member

Anthony Greco, History Museum Director of Exhibits & Interpretive Planning

Douglas Kohler, Erie County Historian

COVID-19 Details: Guests/attendees are required to provide proof of vaccination OR proof of negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

RSVP NOW to experience this VIP event celebrating the opening of Continuum: A History of Erie County

