Early Music Trio – Pavana – Debuts at the Montante Center

A professional debut concert of medieval, renaissance, and baroque music (on original instruments) will debut at the Montante Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7pm.

For anyone who is interested in this type of “early music,” The Institute for Classical and Medieval Studies at Canisius College has put together a truly special ensemble, featuring world-class musicians, musicologists, and early music specialists.

The group is called Pavana.

“Buffalo has never had early music played on original instruments before! Some of our historical instruments are hand-made by Pavana member and master luthier Daniel Yost,” said Suzanne Fatta, who founded the group in 2021, along with her partner – Yost – and Buffalo musician Roland Hayes. “Join us for a sampling of medieval, renaissance, and baroque music for multiple combinations of voice, harp, and guitars… from England to Spain, from France to Italy; enjoy a mix of early music chestnuts and hidden gems!”

Suzanne Fatta is a Contralto, musicologist and early music specialist who has performed Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque music all across Europe and North America. She is also the Founder and Artistic Director of The Women of Vivaldi, one of the few true all-female choirs in the nation.

Daniel Yost, originally from Argentina, is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand luthiers in the country. He specializes in the construction and repair of historical plucked and strummed stringed instruments. He is also a choral director and educator, who enjoys giving workshops on instrument making.



Roland Hayes, a legal aid lawyer by day, is a highly skilled early guitarist who plays theorbo, Renaissance lute, Renaissance guitar, Baroque guitar, archlute, vihuela and more. Daniel and Roland are both members of The Lute Society of America, and Pavana is part of Early Music America.

New early music trio Pavana debuts in Buffalo

Montante Center @ Canisius College

2001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14208-1035

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

7pm

See Facebook event for additional details