Dog-Friendly ‘Pup-Up’ @ Mid-City Apartments

I’ve been hearing a buzz about the possibility of a couple more dog parks popping up around Buffalo, which would be amazing considering that there is a huge need. While there are amazing dog escapades outside the city, including Dog Island and Knox Farm, the city could really use some more dog-friendly features and services.

At Midcity Apartments, tenants now have a cute and ingenious dog station that not only provides dog-washing conveniences, it’s also designed to look and act like a “micro” dog park. There’s faux grass, walkways, park-like murals, and even a fire hydrant, not to mention the convenient dog washing station. It’s the perfect amenity for tenants who have four-legged friends, who are either always on the go, aren’t fans of walking their pups on icy sidewalks in winter time, or who simply want to keep their dogs’ coats clean year round.

Take a tour on TikTok…

It’s not often that you come across an apartment complex that actively promotes the dog-friendly factor. Typically, it’s people first, and dogs second. In this case, the operators are seeking people with pets, which is pretty awesome.

This new ‘pup-up’ convenience was created by the team at Mid-City Apartments (Sinatra & Company Real Estate), along with Rory Allen at ZoomBuffalo.com, who put together the park mural.

“We wanted to do something a little bit different,” said Nick Sinatra, founder Sinatra & Company Real Estate. “The dogs can even do their business in there – the floor has a drain, and the faux grass simply gets washed down. Similar to a dog park, responsible owners take care of the rest. We figured that we had some extra space, so why not? Buffalo is a dog city. It seems as if everyone living in the city has a pet of some kind.”

“It’s a nice convenience,” added Rory. “It’s not always easy to find a green space in the city, so this is nice for a pet owner because it’s quick and reliable. And sometimes a dog needs to go in the middle of the night, or on a blustery winter’s day. I think it says a lot about the apartment building too – you can say that you’re pet friendly, or you can make a real effort to be pet friendly.”

The more I thought about this convenient dog-forward amenity, the more I thought about the first floor commercial spaces that recently came online. If there’s anyone in Buffalo looking to do a business venture pertaining to pets, this would be a great spot. There would be plenty of room for the dogs to roam… maybe a doggy daycare, with a dog-friendly bar or café for owners who want to socialize? The city could sure use something like that. At this point, the commercial spaces are pretty much concrete shells, which is a great start for anything involving dogs. One of them even has access to a patio. And there’s already a doggie pitstop in the building!

There are 50 apartments in the Mid-City building, 40 of which are leased out. I would imagine that the last ten apartments will soon be spoken for by pet owners, once the word gets out.

Commercial inquiries: Rod Nagy | Pyramid Brokerage Company | 716-852-7500 x130 | rnagy@Pyramidbrokerage.com

Residential leasing, inquire here.