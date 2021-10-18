Daytripper: All Aboard the Arcade & Attica Railroad (Wine On The Rails)

Buffalo was once considered a train town. Train travel was the preferred mode of transportation, before the advent of the automobile. In Europe, the train is still considered one of the most favorable ways to travel – there is a certain nostalgia that surrounds the mode of transportation.

While trains are not coming and going like they once did (in Buffalo), there have been talks about elevating train travel, including the dream of high speed lines, and creating a seamless experience from Buffalo to Toronto, and other parts of the region.

For anyone who has been yearning for a romanticizes train experience close to home, we have something that is perfectly suited to your tastes (and your tastebuds). It’s called Wine On The Rails (with Ten Thousand Vines).

When I heard that a friend by the name of Sarah Fae Bohn had booked a ticket in this unforgettable excursion, I asked her to snap some photos along the way…

How did you hear about this unique trip?

My friend told me – she wanted to go for her birthday excursion, otherwise I never would have heard about it.

What struck you most about the trip?

Going on an adorable train! It was once a steam locomotive passenger train that ran scenic excursions – now it’s electric. But it’s still all original on the inside. Even the train depot is in its original state.

What surprised you the most?

How much went into the details, for the most part. The conductors and workers were wearing uniforms, and the train ticket taker punched holes in the tickets.

How far did you have to drive to get there?

It’s a 45 minute drive from Buffalo.

What did you find when you got there?

It was like being transported back in time. The depot is a museum, with historic rail account artifacts and memorabilia. We spent some time exploring the museum.

Then what?

Then the train whistle blew and they cried, “All aboard!”

Where does the train go?

From Attica to Arcade (Curriers Depot). In arcade, they stop and switch locomotives for the return trip. The cars are in reverse on the way back, so you’re headed in the opposite direction. The Arcade stop also allowed us to go to the bathroom, since there is no bathroom on the train. We also got to stretch our legs, and there was a wine tasting.

How many people were in your group?

Four people. It’s a cozy trip. They have seven train cars, but they only used three.

How long did the trip take?

Around two and a half hours.

Was there food?

They offer hot dogs. On the train, there was hummus and crackers, carrots/celery and Ranch dip, pepperoni and crackers, and a fruit dish. If I was to go again, I might pack a sandwich, or bring some chips.

Who was the host of the trip?

Ten Thousand Vines, a micro winery out of Hamburg.

And there was wine on the train, of course.

They passed out half shot plastic glasses of wine samples. On the way back, they gave you a plastic cup of your choice of wine.

What were some of the pros?

It’s a new adventure. It’s like stepping back in time. Quality time with friends. Getting a little tipsy… and the authenticity.

Any cons?

Plastic, plastic, plastic. Everything was served in plastic, which sat around until the end of the trip. They finally picked up everything once we lodged a complaint. Hopefully they will remedy this. For a couple of dollars more, they could give you a wine glass, and pass out trays with recycled paper products or real plates. It’s a waste. Especially these days, when everyone is trying to do their part for the planet. Otherwise, it was a perfect trip.

Arcade & Attica Railroad Train Rides in Upstate New York

“Embark on a scenic journey through the countryside and farmlands that have remained virtually unchanged since the line was originally laid in the 1880s.”

Embark: 278 Main Street, Arcade, NY 14009

(585) 492-3100

Get connected: www.aarailroad.com

See history

Stay tuned to this Facebook group page for future themed excursions

Lead image: (L-R) Jim Kupczyk, Rob Richter, Joan Richter