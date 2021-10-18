Construction Watch: Lofts @ 1020

The Lofts @ 1020 project is shaping up to be a great addition to Elmwood Avenue. Whitesand Family LP’s four-story building at 1020 Elmwood replaces three structures that occupied the site and will include residential and commercial space. The project site is north of the former JP Bullfeathers that is now home to Jack Rabbit.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation sold the properties to Whitesand Family LP. Ciminelli had proposed a five-story and later a four-story building for the site as part of its Arbor + Reverie project. Ciminelli decided to sell its Elmwood properties after facing strong neighborhood opposition.

Abstract Architecture designed the $6.2 million project. The 38,260 sq.ft. building will include 26 market-rate apartments on its upper floors (seven one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom).

Three ground-floor commercial spaces will be provided, combined totaling 3,275 sq.ft. Twenty-three parking spaces will be provided on-site, located behind the commercial spaces with the residential component of the development construction over the parking area. The exterior consists of brick veneer, terra cotta cladding, and fibre cement rainscreen. The fourth floor is setback from the front and rear facades.