Construction Watch: Gates Circle Townhomes

Uniland Development has pre-sold seven of the twelve townhouses it is building on and near Gates Circle. Exterior work is nearly complete while craftsmen are hard at work with interior finishes. A model unit is expected to open soon. Prices begin at $880,000.
Five two-story Queen Anne-style units are being built on Lancaster Avenue. The townhouses have 2,492 sq.ft. of living space with three bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms. Each has a two-car garage, private courtyard, and an optional elevator. The last unit on Lancaster is priced at $880,000.
The seven units fronting Gate Circle have “French Eclectic” styling with brick and stone exteriors and a gated front entrance. The three-story homes range in size from 3,771 to 3,902 sq.ft. with up to four bedrooms, a den, two-car garage, private patio, elevator, and an optional rooftop patio. Three units are pre-sold. The four remaining interior units are priced at $1.36 million.
Standard features include 10 foot coffered ceilings, a gas fireplace, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, high-end appliances, crown molding, large windows, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, a built-in patio grill, and upscale finishes. All units have below-grade storage areas and heated two-car garages. Foit-Albert Associates designed the residences.
