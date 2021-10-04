Big Reveal: Simon Electric Plans

Douglas Development has tipped its hand on what redevelopment of the Simon Electric properties downtown could entail. Renderings and massing were included in the developer’s Mohawk Ramp RFP package. Douglas Development has the Simon Properties under contract. The properties were first put up for sale in 2019. Despite strong interest, Simon never completed a deal. The holdings include seven buildings with 80,500 sq.ft. of space and a total 1.78 acres of property.

Douglas’ plans call for 400 residential units and commercial space on the Simon sites and 200 units on the Mohawk Ramp parcel. Ten percent of the units would be affordable.

Development would occur in three phases over three years beginning with a two-level addition to the parking ramp and reuse of the Burns Building at 25 E. Huron Street with a new structure on the parking lot next to it along Ellicott Street

Phase two includes 250 units along the east side of Ellicott Street north of E. Huron Street while preserving existing historic structures.

The third phase would see 200 units on four levels added to the top of the new Mohawk Ramp. Total project cost is estimated at $153 million.

Developer Douglas Jemal says he will move forward with his plans even if his proposal for the Mohawk Ramp site is rejected in favor of one of the two remaining competing plans.