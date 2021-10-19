Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Reveal: Renovation Options for 1054 Broadway

A Broadway-Fillmore building is in line for façade repairs.  The Preservation Board will be reviewing plans for renovations to 1054 Broadway at its Thursday meeting.  Architect Anthony James is working with property owner Amana Multi Trade, Inc. on the façade work.

From the application:

This is a preliminary submission to get the Preservation Board’s input on how best to accommodate financial concerns and preservation issues.  The project is façade repair including replacing some missing coping tiles, principally of brickwork failing due to failure of arches over window openings.  Existing (non-original) windows will also be replaced with fiberglass windows to fit original brick openings.

With historic photos unavailable to guide the restoration work, three alternative designs have been submitted to the Preservation Board for consideration.

