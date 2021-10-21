Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Reveal: 450 Franklin Street Renovations

0 Comments

A Franklin Street carriage house will emerge gain new living space and more sunlight under plans being reviewed by the Preservation Board today.  Owners Kashyup Revalli and Lauren Derhodge have retained architect Seth Amman of Arch + Type to design the project located at 450 Franklin Street in Allentown.  The building is adjacent to Fat Bob’s Smokehouse along Franklin Place.

From the Application:

Project to include the restoration of previously blocked up carriage house door opening on the ground floor.  The garage spaces will be converted to occupiable spaces and the reconstructed doors will mimic historic ones yet be fixed and include windows for natural light.  The reconstructed door will be wood and finished with a black pain to match existing trim of the exterior.

The current residence has two bedrooms and two baths with 1,652 sq.ft. of living space.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments