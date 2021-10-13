BAM! + Hyatt’s team up for a totally new art experience

Buffalo Art Movement (BAM) is up to something creatively creepy for this year’s Witches Ball on October 30th. BAM’s creative and marketing directors, Joe Babcock and Jeffrey Heras, were charged with the task of creating an artistic experience that will not only send a chill down your spine but also showcase some incredible artists found right here in the Queen City. Aligning closely with the gallery’s mission of elevating Western New York talent to a level not seen before, what the team has in store is nothing less than spectacular.

“When we were presented with the idea, we sat down and thought about what could be a feasible way to showcase work in a way that’s impressive and also provide the opportunity for folks to interact with the work. Most of these artists are painters and illustrators, so they’re used to working in two dimensions. They’re still working in two dimensions, but we’re infusing an interactive element,” states Babcock.

As guests travel through the Art Mural Maze sponsored by Hyatt’s All Things Creative, they will dive into the brain of each featured artist as they depict their portrayal of this years theme, “A Bloody Good Time,” homage to the 1970s and 80s British invasion known as the New Wave movement which featured humorous, dark, romantic, and quirky pop sounds with electronic synth and a distinctive punky style.

“We gave each artist the theme of the event, and told them to let it inspire them as much as they allow it, but also not to let it dictate what they produce. It goes back to the collaborative nature of the event itself. We definitely want all the artists to be able to use their voice in whatever manner seems authentic to their work,” says Babcock.

Featured artists are some new to the scene and also some that have already made their way around Buffalo’s creative scene:

@chrisp_af | Website

Chris Piontkowski is a Buffalo-based artist known for brightly colored murals depicting floral and geometric pop art elements. You can catch his work displayed in Hertel Alley, along Elmwood Avenue, Black Rock and Eggertsville. As a graduate from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, where he studied media art and animation, Chris’ street art is often influenced by his favorite childhood cartoons and video games. Through his art, Chris aims to bring positivity, smiles and joy to his audiences.

Alyssa Capri

@alyssa_capri_

As a self-taught artist, Alyssa Capri creates figurative and portrait work that aims to incorporate stories, emotions and non-traditional materials. Originally from Tucson, AZ., Alyssa Capri has been a professional artist for nearly ten years creating several murals throughout Buffalo and exhibiting work at local galleries like Project 308 and group exhibitions in NYC. She has always treated art as a form of emotional expression that goes beyond subject matter and reveals feelings of repression, liberation and self-realization.

@kellykresconkoart | Website

Visual Artist Kelly Kresconko combines subtle elements of the macabre with traditional beauty to create artwork focused on the distortion of the human figure. Born in Buffalo, Kelly studied graphic design at Villa Maria College and then earned a degree in visual arts and new media from SUNY Fredonia. She has exhibited work in Baltimore, New York City and throughout WNY.

Cody Hughes

@slinks_

Cody Hughes is a watercolorist living and working in Buffalo. You can often find him live painting and performing local music shows.

Rork Maiellano

@rorkmaiellano

Rork Maiellano is an artist, illustrator and tarot card reader living and working throughout Buffalo and the Rochester area. His works are characterized by his intricate use of colored pencils and is often inspired by mythology and folklore.

@artbyec | Website

Emma Roberts is a graphic designer and illustrator living and working in Buffalo. She graduated from Buffalo State College with a degree in communication design and art. She currently works within the local advertising industry and has won many awards for her work. When she is not producing work, Emma is conjuring up immersive illustrations based on dark fantasy themes.

@renee.helda | Website

As a designer and art director, Renée Helda has always found ways to explore her creativity and art techniques within her work. In her process, she combines her hand of graphic design with fine art and illustration.

Chris Main

@plygrnded

Over the past 10 years, Chris Main has been a staple to the mural scene in Buffalo. He takes influences from 80’s skateboarding and punk culture, mythology, vintage advertising and pop culture, to create his visual style. Primarily using acrylic, aerosol and digital media as materials for his work, you can catch Chris producing large scale live art at events like Music is Art and around Buffalo.

“We hand selected these artists and all of them are so thrilled to be working on this project because it’s different and it’s really something they haven’t experienced before,” states Heras.

The team hopes that this project will spark a movement that could remain a staple for years to come, and even implement these ideas into other venues and events exposing artists to different audiences that they otherwise may not have reached.

“We are incredibly thankful for the generosity from Hyatt’s All Things Creative as they were able to provide our featured artists with the materials needed to make the Art Maze a reality. One of Buffalo Art Movement’s goals is to find opportunities for local artists to be able to create and showcase their work to larger audiences and Hyatt’s played an important role in supporting our artists,” states Heras.

Don’t be afraid to lose yourself in this interactive art experience and be a-mazed with just what you might find.

The Witches Ball | A Bloody Good Time

Saturday, October 30, 2021 @ Statler City | Buffalo, NY

$45 per ticket | $50 at the door

VIP | $165 – Will sell out!

Sign up for a jolly, gory night at witchesballbuffalo.com

