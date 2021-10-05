Absolute Health & Wellness (and juice bar) signs up at The Hotel @ The Lafayette

A Buffalo father and son team has signed up to open and operate a fitness club at The Hotel @ The Lafayette. Zack Waller and his son Lazairick Waller came across the “perfect location” for their business after conducting a year-long search.

Called Absolute Health & Wellness, the fitness club will concentrate on personal training and massage therapy. It will also feature a juice bar, serving up healthy shakes, smoothies, and meal prep packages. You don’t have to be a member of the club to enjoy the juice bar offerings, but members will get discounts, according to Zack. He also mentioned that there will be a capped membership at the club, along with ‘his and hers’ showers, bathrooms, changing rooms, and lockers.

“I’ve been training for years,” Zack told me. “Lazairick is a massage therapist and a trainer. We’re from Buffalo, and we’re excited to be a part of the big things that are happening at that corner. There’s a lot of momentum building, with the new food market, the apartments, and other developments. It’s like a godsend – we fell in love with the space as soon as we saw it. We have a passionate and motivated team that is ready to get going on this. Most of the equipment has been delivered – we’re doing pre-membership bookings at the moment. People are excited to hear about all of the different offerings and packages – Absolute Health & Wellness is here to help people get fit in Downtown Buffalo.”

Zack and Lazairick are planning to host a soft opening for Absolute Health and Wellness on Monday, October 11.

Stay tuned to Facebook for additional information, and stop by on the 11th to learn more about the fitness club, the juice bar, and the package deals.

Absolute Health and Wellness has a dedicated entrance at the corner of Ellicott and Clinton (lead image), directly across from the Buffalo Central Library