7th Annual Harvest Fest @ Rusty Nickel Brewing

Harvest Fests abound in WNY throughout the month of October. And what better festival to attend, than one held at a local brewery?

On Saturday, October 2, from 12pm to 11pm, Rusty Nickel Brewing Co. will be hosting its annual Harvest Fest, which is considered part Oktoberfest, part Fall Festival, and part Farm to Pint celebration.

This is the seventh year that Rusty Nickel has hosted this fall festival at the brewery in West Seneca. Guests to this year’s event will find plenty of reasons to celebrate, including live music, food specials, seasonal beer releases, craft cocktail sampling, a homemade pie bake-off, kids’ activities, and “one of WNY’s top-rated patios.” Here’s the line-up:

Live music from 2 to 10 PM by Cheap Peach, Wacko Fest, and JoKüken

Food from Yankee BBQ will be available for purchase starting at 2:30 PM

Craft cocktail sampling from local distilleries

Stein hoist competitions

Beer releases

Pumpkin carving

Caramel apple making

Games

“Harvest Fest is an event like no other,” said General Manager, Katie Brown. “It’s part fall festival, part Oktoberfest, and part Farm to Pint celebration. There are activities all day long and there is something for every member of the family to enjoy. This is the event I look forward to most each year.”

As for the seasonal beer releases to look forward to at Fall Fest, they are as follows:

Garden of Eden Pumpkin Ale is brewed with real pumpkins grown at Zittel’s Farm in Eden, NY.

Sprocktoberfest Märzen

Black Rock Black IPA

Not Yo’ Granpa’s Cream Ale

True Pils Fan Pilsner

Vanilla Chai Tea Milk Stout

And what would a Fall Fest be without a homemade pie competition? Per usual, the winner of the contest, judged by the brewing team at Rusty Nickel, will get their name etched on the Best Pie trophy and will receive a prize pack from the brewery. Any flavor or style pie is permitted in the heated contest. Flavor is important, but creativity and presentation are also key components.

Good luck to the bakers, brewers, and beer lovers, during this highly anticipated seasonal festival.

The event is free to attend, and reservations are not required. However, guests that would like guaranteed seating with a view of the band, roof covering, and heat are highly encouraged to make reservations online.

More information on Rusty Nickel Brewing’s 7th Annual Harvest Fest and future events at the brewery can be found on their Facebook Page and website.

Rusty Nickel Brewing | 4350 Seneca Street | West Seneca, NY 14224 | (716) 608-6155