43 North Unveils New Mural With A Surprise

43 North just changed the game when it comes to murals in the city. The team’s newest temporary installation at Buffalo Riverworks offers Buffalonians a chance to WIN BIG. This design titled, “City Chatter” displays the explosive growth of Buffalo’s startup ecosystem and on a bigger scale – the city as a whole! These developments can’t be attributed to just one person or organization, but rather a cumulation of things that make Buffalo unique. This mural celebrates the success of our community- a community we each built. From pennants to Seneca One Tower, and even better? You’re one of those things! From now until December, grab your friends and strike some poses in front of this mural for a chance to win stellar prizes courtesy of the 43 North team.

“We’re launching giveaways that are tied to the QR code in the mural. Now through Oct. 25, we’re giving away a huge Buffalo Bills experience – 4 tickets to the Monday night game Dec. 6, private transportation to and from the game, a signed Josh Allen jersey, and a Bills store gift card. In November, we’ll be giving away a private dinner with a celebrity Chef. Plus smaller giveaways like hoodies and tees” explains Justine Palkowski Content Marketing Manager at 43North.

In preparation for the 43North pitch competition happening on October 28th, the hope is that this mural will not only drive traction toward downtown, but also get people involved in all of the economic development initiatives that 43North is a part of.

Be sure to check out this mural before it’s too late and scan the QR code to find instructions on how to win. For more information on 43 North visit their website at https://www.43north.org