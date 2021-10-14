2021 Elmwood Porchtoberfest!

Before you get too excited about Halloween, get excited about Porchtoberfest! What’s Porchtoberfest, you ask? It’s a fun derivation of the oh-so-popular Porchfest (mixed with Octoberfest), which is now a commonplace event held throughout WNY.

Porchtoberfest is the Elmwood Village Association’s big fall event. On Saturday, October 16, the festivities will kick off at 8am at the Bidwell Parkway Farmers Market. Visitors can expect to find live music, an Autumn Selfie Station, face painting (9am – 2pm), and all sorts of farmer’s market fall goodies and treats.

Throughout the day, and into the evening (the event ends at 9pm), Elmwood Avenue will come alive with the sounds of live music – it’s like a mini-version of Porchfest, held along the commercial thoroughfare. People strolling the village will also come across shops and restaurants promoting sales, and offering tastings.

There’s even Porchtoberfest Scavenger Hunt to look forward to. All of the event details can be found by visiting this website, Facebook, or by stopping by the Bidwell Parkway Farmers Market, or into Thin Ice at 719 Elmwood Avenue.

Bands at the Farmers Market:

Tom Fuchs: 8:00 am – 9:45 am,

Liam Jones: 9:00 am – 10:45 am

Keefer Williams of “The Knock-Offs”: 10:00 am – 11:45 am

Dave Brown: 11:00 am – 12:45 pm

Bands on Elmwood: