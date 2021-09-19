“You Get What You Give” – Song and video release by Dave Schulz & Friends

One of Buffalo’s finest musician exports – Dave Schulz, who still spends plenty of time visiting his hometown – has released a new song and video, with the help of a number of all-star vocalists and musicians who Schulz is calling “rock royalty.”

Schulz is touting his latest project “a remake of the feelgood anthem.” The anthem? “You Get What You Give.”

The high energy and affable keyboardist and vocalist (Goo Goo Dolls, Berlin, Sweet, Wang Chung) was recently in Buffalo playing at Robby Takac’s Music is Art festival. Parts of the performance will be featured in the official music video, set to be released on Friday, September 24th.

“I’ve known Robby most of my life having grown up in Buffalo and of course from touring with the Goo Goo Dolls,” shared Schulz. “It was great to work with him on this.

“In addition to Robby, I specifically chose members of different bands that spanned a wide array of styles and decades to contribute to this project,” continued Schulz. “I really wanted to appeal to as wide an audience as possible. Not only is this one of my favorite songs, but the message couldn’t be more potent than it is today. It touches on music venues shutting down. It can also be re-interpreted as a hopeful meditation against the general turmoil and frustration stemming from health and political issues dominating the world. I believe we did the song justice. It’s the perfect song for these uncertain times – it’s a positive, uplifting song with a strong message.”

The production of the latest work is, in part, thanks to Schulz’s partnering with friend and collaborator Sammy Burke – the two came together just prior to the pandemic, to create Sam and Dave Productions. The effort resulted in the release of an “eclectic series of musical collaborations” called CoVideo Stars.

“I first staggered into Dave a few years ago when I was in kind of a dark place and he helped me up off the ground,” said Burke. “We’ve been friends ever since. And I’m not saying that just because he paid me to. We began to collaborate on a few videos; some of these included us both performing, while on other projects I served as sound engineer and video editor. This brought forth Sam & Dave Productions and the concept for ‘CoVideo Stars.’ Working on this particular project has been a labor of love and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

Featuring: Dave Schulz – Goo Goo Dolls, Berlin, Sweet, Wang Chung | Robby Takac – Goo Goo Dolls | Prairie Prince – Tubes, Todd Rundgren, XTC | Bumblefoot – Guns n Roses, Sons of Apollo | Angelo Moore – Fishbone | Cherie Currie – Runaways | Mitch Perry – Cher, Sweet, Edgar Winter | Jennifer Cella – Trans Siberian Orchestra | Georgia Napolitano – Trans Siberian Orchestra | Teddy ZigZag – Guns n Roses, Billy Bob Thornton | Joe Sumner – Fiction Plane (son of Sting) | Paulie Z – Sweet

Produced by Dave Schulz | Directed by Sammy Burke | Audio mixed by Christian Hogan | Additional video – Susan Moreau