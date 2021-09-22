White Rabbit, Red Rabbit Opens Alleyway’s 42nd Season

I may be jumping the gun in saying this, but summer seems to be making its final strides to the WNY area. In the coming months, we will break out our fall sweaters and favorite jeans in the ceremonial wardrobe exchange we all secretly dread so much. With this, comes a change in activities from outdoor dining and playing, to finding solace in the comfort of the great indoors. While indoor activities were the main point of contention just a year ago, now they are starting to make their grand return. For the theater industry here in Buffalo, this is the light at the end of the tunnel they have been longing for!

Buffalo made its return to theater this past weekend with Alleyway theater as the trailblazer! The debut of “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” was a dazzling moment in time after a long hiatus that left many of these actors, directors, and frequent show goers full of even more gratitude and love for the community they have grown. While the time off served many as a momentous halt to normalcy, the team at Alleyway Theater worked tirelessly for this moment- the moment of return. With safety precautions in place including mandatory masks and proof of vaccine, the lobby of the theater was filled with laughter, handshakes, and a whole lot of “it’s great to see you again!” Closely mirroring the beloved “Curtain Up” festivities that Buffalo loved so much, the night featured dapperly dressed theater goers and a “blue carpet” for pictures before and after the performance. The building itself showcased new renovations including a brand new, eye-catching mural by Audra Linsner in the lobby, as well as a sleek, new set for the stage.

While the ambiance of the space was welcoming and inviting, the show “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” took the audience on a different kind of journey. Throughout the course of the 70-ish minute performance, the audience is pulled (literally) into the mind of the playwright and forced to reckon with some of life’s big questions. This adventure sits just on the cusp of comedy and drama which is much more dependent on the actor’s subliminal nuances throughout the performance. The biggest twist of this whole show being that there is a new actor every single night, and the catch? He has never seen the script before that night! Thus, adding a new level of mystery to the performance.

Theater is back, folks and Alleyway is wasting no time! Tickets are still available for this performance that runs through October 2nd, but multiple viewings of this show are encouraged as it is sure to be entirely different every night.

Alleyway Theatre

1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600

Website | Facebook | Instagram