State Seeks Proposals for Niagara Falls Site

USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN) has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment of a property in the heart of downtown Niagara Falls. The property is located at the intersection of First and Old Falls streets and totals 1.829 acres in size. USAN has prepared renderings of potential development of the parcel, shown here.

The site was acquired in March 2019 through a strategic land acquisition program as part of the second phase of New York State’s Buffalo Billion initiative. Acquisition of this parcel was intended to support significant new mixed-use development.

Due to the existing building’s condition, its prime downtown location and the local zoning allowance, USAN will demolish the marginal, low-slung structures currently on the site. Clubgoers of the 1990s will remember this property as the home to Pleasure Dome night club.

“Located on Old Falls Street, the most heavily trafficked pedestrian route in Western New York, presents an exciting development opportunity,” said USAN President Anthony Vilardo. “We envision redevelopment of the site with a high-density mix of uses and active ground-level retail that would contribute to visitor and resident offerings in downtown Niagara Falls.”

“USAN has committed to improving the downtown core through its property acquisitions in 2019,” said City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino. “The City looks forward to the results of the RFP on this very important and prime location.”

While open to any/all permitted uses, proposals for this RFP are intended to focus upon mixed-use infill development that further enhances the walkability and density of both First Street and Old Falls Street, while expanding street-level retail offerings to visitors and residents. Previous market analysis suggests there is unmet demand along the Old Falls Street corridor for at least one major upscale hotel, additional food and beverage facilities, as well as new residential units.

USAN’s preferred use of the site is for a newly constructed, mixed-use building with ground floor retail and hotel, office or residential uses, reminiscent of the Imperial Hotel that once stood on the site. All RFP respondents should assume a clear, shovel-ready site when developing their proposals. Proposals are due December 10.

The Strategic Land Acquisition Program was created to assemble long-dormant properties located near Niagara Falls State Park in order to remove blight from the downtown area and expand the density of uses as downtown Niagara Falls grows into a year-round, sustainable neighborhood.