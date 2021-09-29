Soundcheck | WNY Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup – October 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events.

This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – we invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing, soundcheck@buffalorising.com. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.

Theatre

Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600

September 9 – October 2 – White Rabbit, Red Rabbit

Aurora Players – 480 Prospect Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-687-6727

October 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 22-23 – Hair

Brazen-Faced Varlots – See listings for performance location | 716-598-1585

October 8-9, 15-16, 22-24 – All Through the Night at Alleyway Theatre

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY – 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY 14068 | 716-650-7626

October 21 – November 14 – Photograph 51

Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668

September 10 – October 3 – From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music

October 29 – November 21 – The Woman in Black

Kenan Center – 433 Locust Street Lockport, NY 14094 | 716-433-2617

October 15-17, 22-24 – Same Time, Next Year

October 30 – Kenan Halloween Mask-Querade with Laces Out

Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776

October 1-3, 7-9, 14-16 – The Rocky Horror Show Live

Musical Fare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540

September 15 – October 17 – Camelot

October 12 – Putting It Together (via Zoom)

Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319

October 15-17, 22-24, 29-31 – 42nd Street

O’Connell & Company – See listings for performance location | 716-848-0800

September 25 -October 3 – Betsy Carmichael’s BINGO Palace at Shea’s Smith Theatre

October 15-31 – A Chorus Line at MAINSTAGE: Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, 200 Elmwood Ave, Tonawanda, NY 14217​

Second Generation Theatre Company – See listings for performance location | 716-508-7480

October 22 – November 14 – Songs For A New World at Shea’s Smith Theatre | 658 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202

Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

October 28 – November 14 – The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Nighttime

Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

October 10-16 – Tootsie: The Musical

October 22 – Brett Eldredge

Starry Night Theatre Inc.- Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 | 716-743-1614

October 7-17 – Tales From the Ghostlight

October 21-24 – Night of the Living Dead

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

October 16-17 – Zodiaque Dance Company

Ujima Theatre Company – 429 Plymouth Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14213 | 716-281-0092

October 8-24 – American Son

Arts

Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445

Now-October 29 – Bruce Philip Bitmead: Incarnations

Now-October 29 – Markenzy Cesar: The Skin Color of Water

Now-October 29 – Gary Kyte: Morning Light

Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011

Now-October 17 – The Ghost: Paintings by Patti Thomas

Now-October 24 – A Forgotten Lens: Philip C. Elliot Rediscovered

Now-October 31 – Shanel Kerekes, Brutally Honest

Now-November 1 – Alberto Rey: Life Streams

Now-November 28 – The Drawings of Charles E. Burchfield

Now-November 28 – Art in Craft Media 2021

Now-November 28 – Lake Sturgeon’s Guide For Surviving the Anthropocene

Now-December 31 – Andie Jairam – Unite Together For Change

Now-February 27, 2022 – Bill Stewart & A Shaman’s World

October 8-May 1, 2022 – Founders: The Early History of Langston Hughes Center for Visual and Performing Arts

October 8-May 1, 2022 – James G. Pappas: Relative to Music

CEPA Gallery – 617 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-856-2717

Now-December 3 – Young Photographer’s Exhibition

Now-December 3 – Ascension of Black Stillness

K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941

Beginning October 22 –Ga’nigöi:yoh: G. Peter Jemison

Kenan Center – 433 Locust Street Lockport, NY 14094 | 716-433-2617

Now – October 10 – The Magnificent Ladies of the Pando Exhibition by Lori Leachman

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

October 1-January 29, 2022 – Reflections: An Exhibition of Select Recent Prints by Kathleen Sherin

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

Now – October 3 – Elizabeth Murray – Back in Town

October 28 – Art in the Open

Culture

Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644

Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports

October 1 – Albright Knox Art Truck

October 6 – Joseph Ellicott’s Ghost: The Holland Land Company’s Lasting Impact

October 7 – Red Jacket Awards Ceremony 2021

October 13 – City of My Heart Book Talk with Mark Goldman

October 20 – Buffalo’s Monumental Stained Glass Variety

October 27 – The Body Electric: Songs about the Electric Chair

Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200

Now – Senserie

October 11 – Discovery Camp: Museum Adventure

October 13 – Conversations in Science: Latinx Lead Environmental Justice

Opening October 16 – Lost Beauty II: The Art of Museum Stories

October 23 – Terror-ariums

Buffalo State Performing Arts Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave in Rockwell Hall, Buffalo NY 14222 | 716-878-3005

October 6 – An Evening With David Sedaris

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

October 13 – UB Distinguished Speaker Series: Winston Duke

October 20 – Slee Visiting Artist Series: Beleca Quartet

October 22 – Slee Visiting Artist Series: Israeli Chamber Project

October 31 – Faculty Recitals: Shannon Reilly – Violin

