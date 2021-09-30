Soundcheck | Venue Round-Up, October 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.

October 2021

The Witches Ball at Statler City is back and ready to offer you “A Bloody Good Time” on Saturday, October 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. More info here and tickets can be purchased here

Buffalo Area Venues

Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835

October 1 – Nikki Glaser: One Night With Nikki

October 5 – The High Kings

October 7 – Buffalo Chamber Players: The Music of Poland

October 12 – Larkin Poe

October 13 – Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real

October 14 – An Evening With Cowboy Junkies

October 26 – Rick Wakeman: The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour

October 28 – Whose Live Anyway? (rescheduled from 5/12, 7/27, 4/8)



Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893

October 1 – Lespecial & Grub

October 6 – Twenty6 Productions Presents: JD Simo & GA-20

October 8 – Twenty6 Productions Presents: Jake Miller w/ Fly By Midnight & Just Seconds Apart

October 9 – Captain Trips

October 12 – Little Stranger

October 15 – Dreamville 4: An All-Star Tom Petty Tribute Featuring Leroy Townes Band & Friends

October 17 – Martin Sexton

October 21 – Twenty6 Productions Presents: Andy Frasco & The U.N. w/ Nick Gerlach’s Cult Conference

October 22 – Mitis ‘Lost’ Album Tour

October 23 – Dreaming Tree: A Dave Matthews Tribute Band

October 24 – Fernway’s 3rd Annual Halloween Show

October 27 – Dopapod

October 28 – Twenty6 Productions Presents: Stafford w/ Eggy

October 29 – Magic Beans

October 30 – Twenty6 Productions Presents: Jimkata w/ Humble Braggers

October 31 – Intrepid Travelers

Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292

October 2 – New Found Glory – Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour



The Cave – 71 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-310-2020

October 1 – Out On The Tiles “Celebrates Led Zeppelin”

October 8 – SCORCH A Tribute to Weezer

October 10 – Stephane Wrembel

October 14 – Funk Night at The Cave presented by NYS Music – Donny Frauenhofer Music

October 15 – Molly Conrad – Album Release Concert

October 16 – ANALOG KIDS LIVE AT THE CAVE

October 23 – A Tribute to the Music of Journey with Reset2Vinyl

Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211

September 30-October 2 – Hannah Berner

October 6 – Open Mic – Free

October 8-9 – Brian Posehn

October 13 – Helium Presents: Comics Against Humanity

October 14-16 – Nimesh Patel

October 17 – Helium Presents: Shaun Murphy Live Helium Records Album Recording

October 20 – Helium Presents: Cipha Sounds

October 22-23 – Jimmy Dore

October 27 – Dustin Sims

October 28-30 – Bill Bellamy

Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931

October 2 – Emo Night – Buffalo (Zackstreet Boys Takeover!)

October 4 – Wreckless Eric at Mohawk Place

October 6 – After Dark Presents: Michigan Rattlers

October 9 – Don’t F*cking Tell Me What To Do: Benefit Show for Fund Texas Choice

October 14 – The Shivas and Blood Lemon at Mohawk Place, with Johnny & the Man Kids

October 15 – After Dark Presents: ¡Mayday!

October 16 – Long Five Years – Tina Panic Noise’s Last Gasp

October 18 – Manic Monday

October 21 – Bovian and Bijoux at Mohawk Place, with Demyia

October 22 – After Dark Presents: Melt

October 23 – Evolution Album Release

October 25 – Blvck Hippie , The Burkharts, and Koko Neetz

October 26 – After Dark Presents: Blacktop Moji

October 27 – Struggling Productions Presents: Starjuice, Velvet Bethany, Gunther’s Radio and Dead Orchids

October 28 – After Dark Presents: Banners

Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539

October 1 – Happy Hour w/ A Band Named Sue; Matt Crane’s EP Release Party W/ Grosh

October 2 – The Safety Meeting / Unleash The Lion / Shadyhawk

October 3 – Annie Philippone’s Sunday Piano Party!

October 6 – Shoot Ya’s First Hump Of The Month Feat. Moldy Foliage

October 7 – Zack Joseph / Tough Old Bird / Zak Ward

October 8 – Whitetails EP Release Show!

October 9 – Aircraft / SMUG / Episodic Memory / coral collapse

October 13 – The Jay/Sharptet

October 15 – Moe. Afterparty with LITZ and RootsCollider

October 16 – Ghostpool, Canetis, & TSAVAGE96

October 18 – Happy Hour w/ Leigh Stoner & Company

October 20 – Koko Neetz / M.T. Lakes / Anthony Delplato

October 21 – Space Junk is Forever/Maru Martinez/NWRH/Reggie Childs

October 22 – Well Worn Boot at Nietzsche’s ~ Jungle Steve, Yellow Thumper Jazz De Nero, Shawn Chiki, Fred Polone

October 23 – Breakfast for Dinner / Aye Karou / Makeout Tactics / Wylie Something

October 25 – Happy Hour w/ Lisa Zelazny & John Brady

October 28 – Captain Tom & the Hooligans / the Knockoffs

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

October 2 – Elio Villafranca Latin Jazz Trio

October 8 – Bobby Militello Quartet

October 9 – Diversions Converging CD by Carfa & Azzinaro

October 15 – Michel Ferré – The Afro-Cuban Connection

October 16 – Mar Salá! Rumba Flamenca

October 22 – Kat Moun Debuts at PAUSA

October 23 – Aimée Allen Trio: Strings and C(h)ords

October 29 – Star People

October 30 – David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam

Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925

October 2 – The Four Horsemen: The Ultimate Tribute to Metallica

October 8 – Coco Montoya With Special Guests 77 Stone

October 15 – Raining Blood With 77 Stone

October 21 – Coda – The Blues of Led Zepplin

October 22 – Tiny Music

October 23 – Stemm 2021 Monster Bash

Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279

October 1 – After Dark Presents: Post Prom “Who You Pretend To Be” Album Release Show

October 5 – After Dark Presents: Microwave

October 12 – The Menzingers

October 13 – After Dark Presents: Frank Turner

October 15 – A-Trak

October 22 – After Dark Presents: The Juliana Theory / Mae

October 24 – After Dark Presents: Ouija Macc

October 26 – After Dark Presents: MIKE & Liv.e

October 31 – After Dark Presents: D.R.U.G.S.

Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734

October 3, – Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters

October 4, – Cock Robin

October 11, – Ward Hayden & The Outliers, Farrow

October 12, – Tony Holiday and the Soul Service

October 15, – Gabe Stillman Record Release

October 18, – Dead Letter Office – A Tribute to R.E.M.

October 19, – 4th Annual Red White Rock ‘n Blues Fundraiser For Veterans One Stop Center of WNY

October 20, – ONE8FIFTY Partners In Transplant The Benefit for Organ Donation 5:30pm $20 Yeomans/Kincaid & The Pastmasters

October 26, – Chris Duarte Group

October 27, – Billy Bremner’s Rockfiles: A Tribute to Rockpile

Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922

October 2 – Live on Chandler: River Dogs Blues Band

October 8 – Live on Chandler: RNSM

October 15 – Live on Chandler: Ron Davis Combo with Sue Kinkaid, Chris Marziale and Doug Morgano

October 16 – Live on Chandler: Rabbit Jaw

October 23 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Skiffle Minstrals

October 29 – Live on Chandler: RNSM

Tralf Music Hall – 602 Main St. Ste 203, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2860

October 1 – The Strictly Hip

October 2 – Dueling Pianos

October 9 – Drea D’Nur + Rootstock Republic

October 14 – Bruce Wojick & The Struggle

October 15 – American Deluxe: The Music of Johnny Cash

October 16 – The Fleetwood Mac Experience

October 17 – Eric Gales

October 22-23 – Ana Popovic (Oct 22, Oct 23)

October 28 – Patti Parks Band

October 30 – Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass Featuring Love Cannon

Rochester Area Venues

Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-484-1964

October 8 – The Seven Wonders, A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac with Rob Smith of Junkyard Fieldtrip

October 15-16 – Neon Jungle Tour (Oct 15, Oct 16)

October 23 – Austin Giorgio with The Swooners, Brianna Collichio

October 29 – Slushii with Yultron

October 30 – Aqueous

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-413-5745

October 1 – Root Shock

October 16 – LITZ wsg RootsCollider

October 22 – PRAUN debut w/ Inertia, Death Wont Hold & more!!

October 29 – The Honey Smugglers, Folkfaces & The Broken Ribs – 4th Annual Halloween Bash

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 | 585-388-7584

October 1 – Tyler Norton / The Lipker Sisters

October 8 – Exile on Nile Street

October 9 – The Root Beer Beaver “UP IN SMOKE” Tour

October 15 – Matt Stephens & Allison Sparkles / Tommy Brunett Band

October 16 – The Sound Remains The Same

October 17 – The Dawgs

October 22 – Flannel Underground

October 23 – Junkyard Field Trip

October 24 – Roc Star Academy

October 29 – M80s

October 30 – Banned From the Tavern

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 | 585-292-9940

October 1 – Janet Evra

October 7-8 – Stephane Wrembel

October 15 – Levi Gangi

October 22 – Hey Mavis

October 23 – Violet Mary

October 29 – Camp Roc Halloween Party!

October 30 – The Cool Kids & The Lipker Sisters Halloween Party!

Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 | 585-451-0047

October 8 –Real Good Reggae Vybz Barrington Levy & Baby Cham

October 9 – Moneybagg Yo

October 15 – The Struts: Strange Days Are Over Tour

October 16 – Kip Moore

October 17 – UPSTATE NY BUNS AND BASKETBALL With CAPELLA GREY Performing LIVE!

October 23 – Kevin Gates

October 28 – Gojira

Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-413-1642

October 1 – Fall Fest: Inherence, Aggressive Betty, Crowndrop, ReapR, & Misery Falls

October 2 – Less Than Hate, Habits Have Teeth, An Easy Death, Worn From War, Venom Mob, Dysplacer, Caldera, & Damagesh

October 3 – The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus w/ Dead Rabbits & Astoria State

October 4 – Jackie Greene

October 5 – ​Attila w/ Jynx & Dead Crown

October 8 – YYNOT Performing “An Evening of Classic RUSH”

October 10 – Twiztid

October 12 – Ron Gallo & Becca Mancari W/ Chickpee

October 15 – Chris Webby & Dizzy Wright W/ Ekoh & YNG Martyr

October 17 –The Skate To End Hate

October 22 – Call For The Priest: The Ultimate Judas Priest Experience

October 23 – Melt

October 25 – Slapshot & Sheer Terror w/ Skullcrack

October 28 – Bodysnatcher w/ Boundaries, Left To Suffer, & Mouth For War

October 29 – Order Of The Dead, Gutted Alive, & Gates Of Paradox

October 30 – Poison The Prophet, Divine Fallacy, Cry To The Blind, The Silence Broken, Toxsin The Epidemic, & LikeWiZe

October 31 – Disco Risque w/ Loaded & Gorgeous

Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 | 585-451-0047

October 2 – Noah Fense, Negus Irap, MaxGod & Alex Vine

October 3 – Amanda Lou’s Blues Roots and Rockabilly: A Benefit for MS

October 7 – Brian Lindsay Band wsg The Occasional Saints

October 8 – Ternion Sound w/ special guests DALEK ONE

October 9 – Rochester Kink Society’s Annual Kink Auction / PhaseOne USA Tour 2021

w/ support from SWARM

October 10 – The Truth About Old School

October 16 – NUCLEAR ASSAULT w/ Rotten UK, Kryst, Moment of Truth

October 18 – Days N’ Daze wsg Bridge City Sinners, Crazy and the Brains and Apes of the State

October 19 – Big Smile, Rematch, Early Retirement, 20 Something, Maple Hill

October 22 – XOTEC, Richie Salvaggio, Peter Foltz, Tenerfuse

October 23 – BRONDO w/ support from DEDCADON

October 24 – Blvck Hippie / Whirlin’ Jack / Jimso Slim

October 27 – The Mustard Tigers and Tyler Westcott

October 28 – Intrepid Travelers wsg Fran

October 30 – Yheti w/ support from Abelation, Honeybee

