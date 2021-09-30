Soundcheck | Venue Round-Up, October 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.
October 2021
The Witches Ball at Statler City is back and ready to offer you “A Bloody Good Time” on Saturday, October 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. More info here and tickets can be purchased here
Buffalo Area Venues
Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835
October 1 – Nikki Glaser: One Night With Nikki
October 5 – The High Kings
October 7 – Buffalo Chamber Players: The Music of Poland
October 12 – Larkin Poe
October 13 – Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real
October 14 – An Evening With Cowboy Junkies
October 26 – Rick Wakeman: The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour
October 28 – Whose Live Anyway? (rescheduled from 5/12, 7/27, 4/8)
Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893
October 1 – Lespecial & Grub
October 6 – Twenty6 Productions Presents: JD Simo & GA-20
October 8 – Twenty6 Productions Presents: Jake Miller w/ Fly By Midnight & Just Seconds Apart
October 9 – Captain Trips
October 12 – Little Stranger
October 15 – Dreamville 4: An All-Star Tom Petty Tribute Featuring Leroy Townes Band & Friends
October 17 – Martin Sexton
October 21 – Twenty6 Productions Presents: Andy Frasco & The U.N. w/ Nick Gerlach’s Cult Conference
October 22 – Mitis ‘Lost’ Album Tour
October 23 – Dreaming Tree: A Dave Matthews Tribute Band
October 24 – Fernway’s 3rd Annual Halloween Show
October 27 – Dopapod
October 28 – Twenty6 Productions Presents: Stafford w/ Eggy
October 29 – Magic Beans
October 30 – Twenty6 Productions Presents: Jimkata w/ Humble Braggers
October 31 – Intrepid Travelers
Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292
October 2 – New Found Glory – Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour
The Cave – 71 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-310-2020
October 1 – Out On The Tiles “Celebrates Led Zeppelin”
October 8 – SCORCH A Tribute to Weezer
October 10 – Stephane Wrembel
October 14 – Funk Night at The Cave presented by NYS Music – Donny Frauenhofer Music
October 15 – Molly Conrad – Album Release Concert
October 16 – ANALOG KIDS LIVE AT THE CAVE
October 23 – A Tribute to the Music of Journey with Reset2Vinyl
Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211
September 30-October 2 – Hannah Berner
October 6 – Open Mic – Free
October 8-9 – Brian Posehn
October 13 – Helium Presents: Comics Against Humanity
October 14-16 – Nimesh Patel
October 17 – Helium Presents: Shaun Murphy Live Helium Records Album Recording
October 20 – Helium Presents: Cipha Sounds
October 22-23 – Jimmy Dore
October 27 – Dustin Sims
October 28-30 – Bill Bellamy
Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931
October 2 – Emo Night – Buffalo (Zackstreet Boys Takeover!)
October 4 – Wreckless Eric at Mohawk Place
October 6 – After Dark Presents: Michigan Rattlers
October 9 – Don’t F*cking Tell Me What To Do: Benefit Show for Fund Texas Choice
October 14 – The Shivas and Blood Lemon at Mohawk Place, with Johnny & the Man Kids
October 15 – After Dark Presents: ¡Mayday!
October 16 – Long Five Years – Tina Panic Noise’s Last Gasp
October 18 – Manic Monday
October 21 – Bovian and Bijoux at Mohawk Place, with Demyia
October 22 – After Dark Presents: Melt
October 23 – Evolution Album Release
October 25 – Blvck Hippie , The Burkharts, and Koko Neetz
October 26 – After Dark Presents: Blacktop Moji
October 27 – Struggling Productions Presents: Starjuice, Velvet Bethany, Gunther’s Radio and Dead Orchids
October 28 – After Dark Presents: Banners
Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539
October 1 – Happy Hour w/ A Band Named Sue; Matt Crane’s EP Release Party W/ Grosh
October 2 – The Safety Meeting / Unleash The Lion / Shadyhawk
October 3 – Annie Philippone’s Sunday Piano Party!
October 6 – Shoot Ya’s First Hump Of The Month Feat. Moldy Foliage
October 7 – Zack Joseph / Tough Old Bird / Zak Ward
October 8 – Whitetails EP Release Show!
October 9 – Aircraft / SMUG / Episodic Memory / coral collapse
October 13 – The Jay/Sharptet
October 15 – Moe. Afterparty with LITZ and RootsCollider
October 16 – Ghostpool, Canetis, & TSAVAGE96
October 18 – Happy Hour w/ Leigh Stoner & Company
October 20 – Koko Neetz / M.T. Lakes / Anthony Delplato
October 21 – Space Junk is Forever/Maru Martinez/NWRH/Reggie Childs
October 22 – Well Worn Boot at Nietzsche’s ~ Jungle Steve, Yellow Thumper Jazz De Nero, Shawn Chiki, Fred Polone
October 23 – Breakfast for Dinner / Aye Karou / Makeout Tactics / Wylie Something
October 25 – Happy Hour w/ Lisa Zelazny & John Brady
October 28 – Captain Tom & the Hooligans / the Knockoffs
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
October 2 – Elio Villafranca Latin Jazz Trio
October 8 – Bobby Militello Quartet
October 9 – Diversions Converging CD by Carfa & Azzinaro
October 15 – Michel Ferré – The Afro-Cuban Connection
October 16 – Mar Salá! Rumba Flamenca
October 22 – Kat Moun Debuts at PAUSA
October 23 – Aimée Allen Trio: Strings and C(h)ords
October 29 – Star People
October 30 – David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam
Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925
October 2 – The Four Horsemen: The Ultimate Tribute to Metallica
October 8 – Coco Montoya With Special Guests 77 Stone
October 15 – Raining Blood With 77 Stone
October 21 – Coda – The Blues of Led Zepplin
October 22 – Tiny Music
October 23 – Stemm 2021 Monster Bash
Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279
October 1 – After Dark Presents: Post Prom “Who You Pretend To Be” Album Release Show
October 5 – After Dark Presents: Microwave
October 12 – The Menzingers
October 13 – After Dark Presents: Frank Turner
October 15 – A-Trak
October 22 – After Dark Presents: The Juliana Theory / Mae
October 24 – After Dark Presents: Ouija Macc
October 26 – After Dark Presents: MIKE & Liv.e
October 31 – After Dark Presents: D.R.U.G.S.
Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734
October 3, – Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters
October 4, – Cock Robin
October 11, – Ward Hayden & The Outliers, Farrow
October 12, – Tony Holiday and the Soul Service
October 15, – Gabe Stillman Record Release
October 18, – Dead Letter Office – A Tribute to R.E.M.
October 19, – 4th Annual Red White Rock ‘n Blues Fundraiser For Veterans One Stop Center of WNY
October 20, – ONE8FIFTY Partners In Transplant The Benefit for Organ Donation 5:30pm $20 Yeomans/Kincaid & The Pastmasters
October 26, – Chris Duarte Group
October 27, – Billy Bremner’s Rockfiles: A Tribute to Rockpile
Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922
October 2 – Live on Chandler: River Dogs Blues Band
October 8 – Live on Chandler: RNSM
October 15 – Live on Chandler: Ron Davis Combo with Sue Kinkaid, Chris Marziale and Doug Morgano
October 16 – Live on Chandler: Rabbit Jaw
October 23 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Skiffle Minstrals
October 29 – Live on Chandler: RNSM
Tralf Music Hall – 602 Main St. Ste 203, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2860
October 1 – The Strictly Hip
October 2 – Dueling Pianos
October 9 – Drea D’Nur + Rootstock Republic
October 14 – Bruce Wojick & The Struggle
October 15 – American Deluxe: The Music of Johnny Cash
October 16 – The Fleetwood Mac Experience
October 17 – Eric Gales
October 22-23 – Ana Popovic (Oct 22, Oct 23)
October 28 – Patti Parks Band
October 30 – Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass Featuring Love Cannon
Rochester Area Venues
Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-484-1964
October 8 – The Seven Wonders, A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac with Rob Smith of Junkyard Fieldtrip
October 15-16 – Neon Jungle Tour (Oct 15, Oct 16)
October 23 – Austin Giorgio with The Swooners, Brianna Collichio
October 29 – Slushii with Yultron
October 30 – Aqueous
Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-413-5745
October 1 – Root Shock
October 16 – LITZ wsg RootsCollider
October 22 – PRAUN debut w/ Inertia, Death Wont Hold & more!!
October 29 – The Honey Smugglers, Folkfaces & The Broken Ribs – 4th Annual Halloween Bash
Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 | 585-388-7584
October 1 – Tyler Norton / The Lipker Sisters
October 8 – Exile on Nile Street
October 9 – The Root Beer Beaver “UP IN SMOKE” Tour
October 15 – Matt Stephens & Allison Sparkles / Tommy Brunett Band
October 16 – The Sound Remains The Same
October 17 – The Dawgs
October 22 – Flannel Underground
October 23 – Junkyard Field Trip
October 24 – Roc Star Academy
October 29 – M80s
October 30 – Banned From the Tavern
Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 | 585-292-9940
October 1 – Janet Evra
October 7-8 – Stephane Wrembel
October 15 – Levi Gangi
October 22 – Hey Mavis
October 23 – Violet Mary
October 29 – Camp Roc Halloween Party!
October 30 – The Cool Kids & The Lipker Sisters Halloween Party!
Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 | 585-451-0047
October 8 –Real Good Reggae Vybz Barrington Levy & Baby Cham
October 9 – Moneybagg Yo
October 15 – The Struts: Strange Days Are Over Tour
October 16 – Kip Moore
October 17 – UPSTATE NY BUNS AND BASKETBALL With CAPELLA GREY Performing LIVE!
October 23 – Kevin Gates
October 28 – Gojira
Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-413-1642
October 1 – Fall Fest: Inherence, Aggressive Betty, Crowndrop, ReapR, & Misery Falls
October 2 – Less Than Hate, Habits Have Teeth, An Easy Death, Worn From War, Venom Mob, Dysplacer, Caldera, & Damagesh
October 3 – The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus w/ Dead Rabbits & Astoria State
October 4 – Jackie Greene
October 5 – Attila w/ Jynx & Dead Crown
October 8 – YYNOT Performing “An Evening of Classic RUSH”
October 10 – Twiztid
October 12 – Ron Gallo & Becca Mancari W/ Chickpee
October 15 – Chris Webby & Dizzy Wright W/ Ekoh & YNG Martyr
October 17 –The Skate To End Hate
October 22 – Call For The Priest: The Ultimate Judas Priest Experience
October 23 – Melt
October 25 – Slapshot & Sheer Terror w/ Skullcrack
October 28 – Bodysnatcher w/ Boundaries, Left To Suffer, & Mouth For War
October 29 – Order Of The Dead, Gutted Alive, & Gates Of Paradox
October 30 – Poison The Prophet, Divine Fallacy, Cry To The Blind, The Silence Broken, Toxsin The Epidemic, & LikeWiZe
October 31 – Disco Risque w/ Loaded & Gorgeous
Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 | 585-451-0047
October 2 – Noah Fense, Negus Irap, MaxGod & Alex Vine
October 3 – Amanda Lou’s Blues Roots and Rockabilly: A Benefit for MS
October 7 – Brian Lindsay Band wsg The Occasional Saints
October 8 – Ternion Sound w/ special guests DALEK ONE
October 9 – Rochester Kink Society’s Annual Kink Auction / PhaseOne USA Tour 2021
w/ support from SWARM
October 10 – The Truth About Old School
October 16 – NUCLEAR ASSAULT w/ Rotten UK, Kryst, Moment of Truth
October 18 – Days N’ Daze wsg Bridge City Sinners, Crazy and the Brains and Apes of the State
October 19 – Big Smile, Rematch, Early Retirement, 20 Something, Maple Hill
October 22 – XOTEC, Richie Salvaggio, Peter Foltz, Tenerfuse
October 23 – BRONDO w/ support from DEDCADON
October 24 – Blvck Hippie / Whirlin’ Jack / Jimso Slim
October 27 – The Mustard Tigers and Tyler Westcott
October 28 – Intrepid Travelers wsg Fran
October 30 – Yheti w/ support from Abelation, Honeybee
