Sold Out: Historic Warehouse Lofts

The last unit on the second floor of the Historic Warehouse Lofts is under contract. Schneider Development Services created six units on the second floor of the seven-story building which had been occupied by Campus Labs before the firm relocated to 298 Main Street. Schneider previously converted 30 apartments on the third through seventh floors of the building into condominiums which quickly sold out. The building is located across the street from the recently-opened Braymiller Market.

Four of the six second floor units have closed with prices ranging from $265,000 to $385,000. The developer’s architecture company, Schneider Architectural Services P.C , worked with interior designer Nest Interiors to achieve a clean and inviting modern aesthetic that incorporates the buildings industrial heritage and historic character. The units are appointed with white oak hardwood floors, an electric fireplace with herringbone tile surround, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, soaking tubs, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.

“They are spacious, turn-key, brand new everything, right in the heart of Downtown Buffalo. All at a very approachable price when compared to the broader downtown condo market,” said Matt Hartrich, President of Schneider Real Estate Services. “What’s drawn people to city living is still here – shops, restaurants, entertainment destinations, proximity and access to Lake Erie.”

The seven-story former Seneca Paper Co. warehouse at 210 Ellicott Street, constructed in 1913, is one of the first concrete frame warehouse buildings in the United States. The building is a contributing structure in the J.N. Adams – AM&A’s Historic District and reopened for residential tenants in 2007. The building has a basement storage area and sixty parking spaces, fourteen of which are covered.