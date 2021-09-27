Now that the cooler weather has set in, after a sensational summer, it’s time to get busy with harvest festival season. One of the esteemed festivals that so many people look forward to is the SJG Homemade Harvest Craft Art Fest, held at St. John’s-Grace Episcopal Church (SJG), across from Bidwell Parkway, close to the Elmwood Village Farmers Market.

“[It’s a] fun friendraising event. We want to offer an outlet to artisans and vendors whose business was impacted by the pandemic this past year. The festival will feature over 30 craft artisans and food vendors, pumpkins, corn stalks, flowers, natural & organic healthcare products, an old-fashioned bake sale, historical tours, a basket raffle, fresh donuts, apple cider, and Sahlen’s hot dogs fresh off the grill.” – Event organizers

Vendors include, Michael Morgulis, Zenjoy, Lynn Schwab Jewelry, Junko Pottery, Sasmita Batik, Black Monarchy, Saibo African Imports, El Buen Amigo, Auntie Phi Phi’s Gluten Free & Keto Desserts, Stitch Buffalo, Mimi’s Posies, Sugar & Spice, Nichol City, Alchemy, Yoga Bella Teas, Charlies Rubs & Scrubs, Bee The Change, Gypsy Meadows Market, Sweet Merlo Designs, daVoria Designs, Stelas Yarns and Craft, It’s my Party!!, Living Floral Designs, Beer Clocks, Cindy’s Crafts, and M. McKee Photography.

This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on a wide assortment of fall craft and harvest favorites, all under one roof.

Homemade Harvest Craft Art Festival

Saturday, October 2, 2021

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

St. John’s-Grace Episcopal Church – on the church grounds at 51 Colonial Circle, Buffalo NY 14222

Live entertainment | A safe socially distanced outdoor event | ATM available

Lead image: Sasmita Batik, Michael Morgulis, Gypsy Meadows Market, Stitch Buffalo