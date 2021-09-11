Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

PUSH Buffalo Planning Training Center

Plans for a workforce training center on Hampshire Street will be reviewed by the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday.  Push Buffalo’s proposed 2,500 sq.ft. building would be located at 298 Hampshire Street.  A small garage on the 0.32-acre site that extends to Arkansas Street will be demolished.

Several variances are needed for the structure including for excess interior side yard setback and deficient in building height.  And two obvious ones: deficient in ground floor transparency and excess ground floor blank wall width on the front façade.

Trautman Associates is project architect.

