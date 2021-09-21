Project Best Life | Training With Friends

This series is sponsored by Project Best Life. Buffalo Rising and Project Best Life have teamed up to produce a series on wellness inspiration and advice to direct readers to the people, places, and experiences in Buffalo and beyond that will help them fulfill their health, nutrition, and wellness goals. For more information on how you can live your best life, subscribe to the Project Best Life newsletter.

From pumpkins and apple cider to sweater weather, fall marks a new beginning for Buffalonians. With each season change comes a new bundle of activities and enjoyments that make this season a personal favorite for a lot of people. I, of course, can’t forget to mention, it’s football season, folks! While this is a great time of celebration for our favorite sport, for many it also means saying “yes” to more pizza, wings and beer. While this is all good in moderation, it is important not to lose sight of all the wellness work done this summer- from spending more time outside to a general increase in activity. Accountability may seem like a scary word, but it can actually be fun! The team at Project Best Life sat down with some experts to give you some pointers on how to stay motivated this fall season.

A good way to maintain motivation is by taking group classes that are enjoyable. The vibe at BikeorBar is unlike any “gym” that I have ever been to. With the music bumpin’ and the walls lined with full-length mirrors, this place is sure to bring out your tough-side and send a reminder of just what you’re capable of. Increase your heart rate, and maybe even dance a little while you’re at it! Brit Leo, co-owner of BikeorBar shed some light on what makes BikeorBar different from any gym,

“We started BikeorBar almost 10 years ago now. We just started with indoor cycling and from there we blossomed and grew it by starting to offer other classes. We’re still doing indoor cycling; we’re still doing barre. We do step classes, pump classes, and even twerk classes.”

Each class is fun for all ages and with the help of an instructor, the workout is one that will have you leaving each class sweaty and smiling! While the classes are highly effective, it is the connection that is most prominent about this gym. From instructors that really care to a staff that is informative and helpful, BikeorBar has the whole package.

“When I went to a box gym and I went to one for a hundred years, I promise you, I never made like one friend. I went there, I did my thing. I left. That was it. I’ve met so many people and friends and made so many amazing relationships at BikeorBar. It’s because it’s a smaller studio and you’re really just day in and day out doing these classes with people, and then you just start to chat with them after. I just think that the environment behooves friendships and relationships.”

Having a place that encourages relationships that focus around hitting all your health goals makes getting out of bed to that work outclass that much easier. With the winter months ahead of us, set yourself up for success now. With the team at BikeorBar, I promise, it’s as easy as riding a bike!

Visit https://www.bikeorbar.com to schedule a class that works best for you!

904 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-417-6602

Hours: Mon-Fri: 6am-9pm, Sat: 8am-1pm, Sun: 8:30am-1pm

Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Working out can also save your life. Literally. According to National Sexual Violence Resource Center, nationwide, 81% of women and 43% of men reported experiencing some form of assault in their lifetime. Being strong is just as much about mental strength as it is physical strength and at Western New York Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness (WNY MMA), they cover it all. Gym Manager, Kate Allen taught us some of the basics and shared some insights into what makes this gym unlike any other. While there is a plethora of classes offered from boxing to jiu-jitsu (and everything in between) there are classes for everyone- kids, teens, and adults. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby or some self-defense techniques look no further than WNY MMA.

“We like to say that we offer countless training options and one training community, because really whatever your goals are, we have something that’s going to help you meet those goals. But the best thing about it is we’re one community and everybody’s supporting each other, providing accountability to each other. Everybody’s reason for being here is equally important, and that creates a really wonderful culture and environment that helps people stay accountable to come in and achieve their different goals.”

Strength is a concept that far exceeds just physicality. To be purposeful in your movements and learn the advancements of an opponent, helps strengthen the mind to problem solve a multitude of situations that you may find yourself in everyday life.

“The beauty of it is that you don’t have to be bigger or stronger than the person you’re going against. It’s all about leverage and physics, and that’s going to make you be more prepared. Sure, size and strength are always going to play some kind of role, but this really evens the playing field. Especially for women, because typically if we’re in a situation where we need to defend ourselves, it’s probably going to be against somebody who’s bigger or stronger.”

The environment at the gym is one of acceptance and motivation. Being in an atmosphere that encourages a healthy mind and body, both from the community and instructors, is one that is absolutely necessary in the coming months. Check out a class and you might just gain a new type of family.

Visit https://wnymma.com to sign up for a class, or join the woman’s FREE self-defense class offered every Sunday from 11:00 am to 12:00pm.

255 Great Arrow Ave. #114, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-898-8924

Eastern Hills Mall, Williamsville, NY 14221 | 716-406-2162

Website | Facebook | Instagram

There is something to be said for familiarity. Visiting Jada Blitz Fitness is like going to your favorite gym, but 50 times newer and better. This one-stop shop is like having a healthy place to grab food, see your friends, and get in a quick workout all at the same time. We spoke with Director of Operations, Lauren Shagla – McKotch and Director of Personal Training Alexander Miller about an aspect of the gym that makes this place perfect to stay on track toward reaching all of your health goals.

“Personal training is a big part of what we do here. We do a lot of one-on-one sessions, but we do have semi-private sessions here as well, but I would say overall personal training is for everyone. I like to say that just because there’s always more to learn when it comes to fitness, and everybody is on a different journey. So, whether you’re an experienced lifter, a bodybuilder or a powerlifter, there’s always expertise and little tips and tricks that we can provide for you,” says Alex.

By having one on one accountability, it makes the experience much more personal and tailored directly to your desires and wants.

“You’re building a relationship with your trainer that goes beyond the gym. They’re going to help you with nutrition advice, what you’re doing on the weekends and even giving you routines to do when you’re not with them. So, on the off days, you should be doing cardio or going to some of our classes because we offer group cycling and we offer HIIT classes. To supplement your training days, you have someone to keep you accountable on all aspects of your life. And then it’s also someone that is there for you when you have problems and issues- another ear to listen,” says Lauren

Health is a journey, and at Jada Blitz Fitness they are there to support you every step of the way.

Visit https://jadablitzfitness.com to check out an abundance of options available for you.

4687 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 | 716-568-9057

Hours: Mon-Thurs: 5Am-11pm, Fri: 5am-10pm, Sat: 6am-7pm, Sun: 7am-6pm

Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Life is all about balance, so in between the hustle and bustle of football season be sure to be setting aside time to not only reach your health goals but also be challenging yourself with new ones.

