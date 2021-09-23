On the Market: Commercial Space at Silo City

Unique commercial space along the Buffalo River is available for lease. Totaling nearly 10,000 sq.ft., the two suites are located in the first phase of Generation Development’s Silo City redevelopment effort, the $65 million re-use of the American Mill & Warehouse building for residential and commercial use. Occupancy is scheduled for spring. Later phases include reuse of additional buildings on the site for residential, commercial and public use.

The loft-like suites are 3,254 sq.ft. and 6,564 sq.ft. and can be combined. Other uses on the first floor of the building include a co-working space, exhibition area, fitness center and resident lounge. The building lobby will include an atrium and three restored railcars on the internal loading docks.

Tenants have the ability to design the raw space to suit their needs. Base rent is $13/sq.ft./year.

Built in 1906, the more than century old American Warehouse once functioned as both a storage facility and research and development operation for the American Malting Company. The complex is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This first phase includes 168 residential apartments. Studio to four-bedroom plans will range from 405 to 1,910 sq. ft. of living space and are expected to be ready for occupancy in March. Carmina Wood Morris is project architect.

Get Connected: Colby Development, 716.359.4432