Now Leasing: The Police Apartments

The former police headquarters at Franklin and Church streets is close to welcoming its first long-term residential tenants. Douglas Development has begun pre-leasing for The Police Apartments with occupancy starting next month. Under plans prepared by Antunovich Associates, 114 apartments occupy the historic building that Douglas Jemal purchased from the City for $3.05 million. Carmina Wood Morris assisted with project approvals and tax credit work.

Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom plans are available. Studios range in size from 400 to 957 square feet and are priced from $1,200 to $2,800. One-bedroom plans are priced from $1,650 to $2,600 and have 567 to 1,224 square feet. A two-bedroom unit includes 987 square feet of space and is priced at $2,700.

Apartments feature keyless entries, tiled showers, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, custom window shades and washers and dryers in each unit. Building amenities include a fitness center, clubroom and lounge, co-working space, and a green space for pets.

Parking for 84 cars is provided on the basement level and a portion of the first floor.

This is Douglas Development’s second completed downtown residential project. The firm created 104 apartments in the annex buildings at One Seneca that leased quickly. Many more are in the works. Jemal is developing plans for approximately 600 apartments in the Statler, has approvals for a three-story addition to a plaza-level retail building at One Seneca that would include 33 apartments, and is planning an unknown number of residences on properties it is buying from Simon Electric along Ellicott Street. The City is currently reviewing the firm’s plans for a nine-story building west of Seneca One that would include parking for 300 vehicles topped by 148 apartments and has submitted a proposal to redevelop the City’s Mohawk Ramp that would include 200 residences, parking and commercial space.