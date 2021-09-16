Nerd Scene: The Greater Buffalo Boardgames Meetup Group

If there is something you’ve always wanted to play, this is a fantastic way to finally learn it and give it a try. If you’ve been building up your personal board game library with untouched games, this Meetup group is definitely who you need to contact so you can dust them off to play.

Check out their Meetup page or their Facebook group to see what events and game nights are being held and what games other people are looking to play. Feel free to join and reach out to them with what games you’re looking to play as well. If you join, you can even post on the Meetup discussions page that you’re seeking others to play games with. You can always post on their Facebook group’s page as well.

As someone who hasn’t had the best luck with finding a steady group for board gaming since I moved to Buffalo, I’ll likely be taking advantage of this opportunity to find some like-minded individuals to game with. Having a dedicated and friendly community like this is extremely helpful for any gamer looking for someone to play with or a place to belong. Everyone in the Greater Buffalo Boardgames Meetup Group appears to be extremely welcoming, so don’t be afraid or nervous to reach out and find others to play board games with. What’s better than gaming together? As long as you’re near the Buffalo, NY area, you’ll always have somewhere to game and someone to play with thanks to the Greater Buffalo Boardgames Meetup Group.