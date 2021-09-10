Music is Art 2021

The 2021 Music is Art (MiA) festival is getting ready to kick off on Saturday, September 11th, from 11am to 12pm. This year’s festival will feature over 200 bands, playing on 21 stages.

Honestly, there is no other festival like this around. Not only does the event take place at the always-morphing Buffalo Riverworks (along the Buffalo River), it also makes use of this city’s industrial heritage in ways that are astounding. The production of MiA is unrivaled, with dramatic installations, live art, spoken word, and video art. Not to mention 120 DJs, 50 exhibiting artists, performance art, dancers, a kids’ village, and zombies.

The weather for this year’s MiA looks like it’s going to be perfect. The boats will still be out on the water, the bands will be playing from all directions, and the “characters” will be out in full force.

If you’re looking for something outrageously fun to do this weekend, Buffalo RiverWorks is the place to be.

Date:

Time: 8:00 am – 12:00 am EDT

Cost: FREE

Website: musicisart.org

Buffalo Riverworks 359 Ganson Street Buffalo, NY 14203

Click here to see the schedule