Mural Alert (and then some) @ Seneca One Tower

A significant new mural has been underway for some time at Seneca One Tower. The mural by Ashley Kay is befitting of all the rest of the beautification work that can be seen throughout the complex. The mural itself is found along the Main Street Metro Rail route, directly under the tower. The imagery tells the tale of the region, including Buffalo and Niagara Falls, with plenty of references to the rejuvenated waterfront.

Muralist Ashley Kay has become a fan favorite throughout the region in recent years. This latest work is certainly a feather in her cap, due to the sheer size of the work. The artwork goes a long way towards creating a more visually appealing and inviting walkway, for people who are heading from downtown to Canalside and the waterfront.

Ashley Kay has not only picked up on the Buffalo’s natural assets, industrial legacy, and recreational pastimes, she’s also evoked the spiritual realm of this region (think Spirit of Niagara). There are definitely some enchanting aspects, with the mesmerizing sun, and the strong, summoning mythological-esque women figures. There even appears to be a hat tip to famed abstract (early Modernist) artist Sonia Delaunay, whose work is found in the permanent collection at the Albright-Knox (Rythme coloré perhaps?).

The new mural is not the only aesthetically pleasing addition to Seneca One Tower. The grounds surrounding the tower have come alive as a lush destination for anyone looking to enjoy a wonderful floral scape. Throughout the week, there are numerous events held at this site, from a concert series to yoga classes to an open air marketplace.

The team at Douglas Development has done a bang up job of taking a concourse that was once drab, and turning it into a destination that is actually enjoyable to visit. Even the wind-barrier screen walls do not look as daunting, with the addition of the windows, the gardens, the clubhouses, and the tower’s new paint job. Everything seems to be coming together nicely at this quintessential downtown development project.

There’s still additional work to do at the complex. Douglas Development is planning a three-story addition to one of the new retail buildings on the east side of the plaza that will contain 33 apartments. There are also several unleased tower floors at the top of the building and, for now, pop-up retailers on the plaza level that will eventually make way for long-term retail tenants.

“Right now we’re working on diagnosing the optimum mix of retail at the base of the tower,” said Sean T. Heidinger, Director of Business Development at Douglas Development. “We’re working with the Bison’s to pump Other Half Brewing as a destination both before and after games with a plan to go big next summer with programming for the whole family. Food, beverage, health, wellness, and coffee are all part of the vision for the base of Seneca One!”