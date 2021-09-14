Moules Fest XV

Moules Fest is currently underway at Coco on Main Street. As the festival nears its ten year anniversary, Coco owner Maura Crawford is more excited than ever about the concept that is near and dear to her heart.

“We began Moules Fest about nine years ago during the coldest winter Buffalo had seen in 25 years,” said Crawford. “It was our first winter and business had slowed dramatically due to the weather. We had to do something! Moules Fest was inspired from watching Midnight in Paris and Beer Fest too many times. We were hoping to introduce the vibe of the old Parisian guinguettes- robust drinking establishments with live music and livelier clientele… our clientele did not disappoint and neither did the musicians or the moules!”

As for the types of moules flavors that are popular with guests?

“We have crowd favorites of the moules flavors (11) and we always introduce new ones each Fest,” Crawford explained. “This year we are debuting Harissa & Beer as well as White Miso Broth. Fan favorites include the demure Mariniere, the decadent Lobster Pernod, and the dramatic Eclade (served under a dome of pine smoke.) Moules Fest is every February and September (except when closed due to pandemics) – four days of all you can eat mussels, baguette and frites ($30) accompanied by live music and drink specials. [This latest session] began Monday September 13th and runs through Thursday September 16th. Reservations are recommended.”

Bands: French Conexion and Dean Gionis

Coco Bar & Bistro | 888 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716.885.1885