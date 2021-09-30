Money or Love: Buffalo-Centric Internet Dating Book to Launch with Dating Game

WNY author, newspaper columnist and radio commentator, Christina Abt, has faced a number of roadblocks in publishing her new book, Money or Love, Internet Dating From the Far Side of 40. The first was trying to figure out a way to bring people together for a launch and book presentation in September of 2020, during COVID.

In the midst of that planning, she received and accepted a proposal from a literary agent to shop her manuscript with major New York publishers. After six months with no offers, she decided to take back her book and publish it this October, more than a year after her original date.

Her plan was to promote the book launch and sales across her social media networks. Then both her Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked and she lost over 2500 followers. It was at this point that Abt decided Money or Love deserved something more than an ordinary book launch.

“After more than a year of publishing delays due to so many unusual circumstances, I decided to do something different and fun for the book launch,” Abt said. “Considering the storyline of the novel is about Internet Dating, I thought why not play The Dating Game as part of the evening’s entertainment.”

The process for The Dating Game begins with a sign-up form on Abt’s website (christinaabt.com) where any over-21-and-single guy willing to play can submit his name. A panel will choose three contestants and the night of the launch, Abt will be on one side of a screen and three gentlemen will be on the other. A few questions and answers later, the local author will blindly choose one of the three as her lunch date. It’s a process she notes as well planned, but definitely nerve-racking.

“I’ll admit I was nervous about doing this, but the general reaction from women and men alike has been supportive, with all looking forward to the hilarity that is bound to happen,” Abt said. “Plus, the dating game is just one of the fun things I’ve done with this book. There was a social media cover contest where voters chose their favorite color. Green won, but I decided to publish all four colors anyway. Also, I just finished a social media ‘Share Your Love Story’ Contest where people submitted their love stories and voters from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Mexico and 26 US States weighed in and chose the winner. The prize was a gift certificate from Ristorante Lombardo, which is featured in the book. On the important side, $1 from every book sold will be donated to St Luke’s Mission of Mercy, also featured in the book.”

Money or Love, Internet Dating From the Far Side of 40, is a light-hearted story set in Buffalo and filled with references to characters, foods, and locations that celebrate the Queen City and her people. The novel unfolds between Halloween and Valentine’s Day and reflects the challenges of internet dating from the far side of 40, and the rewards of finding love at any age.

The Money or Love Launch will take place at Community Beer Works on Thursday October 14 at 7pm. Tickets, which include a signed copy of Money or Love, finger foods, a first drink and dessert with coffee and tea, can be purchased at christinaabt.com. Tickets are also available for the launch only, as well as for a livestream of the event.

www.christinaabt.com

www.linkedin.com/in/christina-abt

twitter.com/ChristinaMAbt